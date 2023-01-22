Read full article on original website
Related
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Nia Long on Working With Eddie Murphy in ‘You People,’ Clarifies “Blackfamous” Comments
Nia Long stopped by The Daily Show, guest-hosted by Wanda Sykes, on Wednesday, to talk about her two current projects You People and Missing. The actress stars opposite Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s You People, which follows a new couple and their drastically different families, “who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences,” according to the streamer. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Noms, Betting on Awards Show: "They're Encouraging Someone With a Gambling Problem to Slap Me"Lauren London Says She Was Initially "Apprehensive" About Joining 'You People'...
The one change that didn’t work: I pounded through exercise classes – until my doctor prescribed rest
Picturing myself during the last three years is a lot like looking at a childhood photo. I know that it’s me, but the gulf between selves is wide. Personally, I was grief-stricken. My mother died in the summer of 2020, alone in a London hospice, while the prime minister and his top officials partied in Westminster. Grief changes a person irreparably; when someone you love dies, they take a version of you with them. And then? A more broken and watchful self is born.
Comments / 0