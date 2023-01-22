ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County police reopen Airport Road near Highway 701; Cow still on the loose

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have reopened Airport Road after unsuccessful attempts to catch the final loose cow. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that crews safely secured two of the cows and on Monday afternoon they closed down Airport Road near Highway 701 North between Loris and Tabor City since they had eyes on the final cow.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

5 displaced in Horry County house fire overnight

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are displaced after a house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Laney Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire. The fire is no under control and no injuries have been reported. Red Cross will...
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue receives new ladder, tower trucks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — New equipment was delivered to rescue crews Monday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews received a 2022 Pierce 100-foot tower truck for Station 7 in the Lake Arrowhead area, a 2022 Pierce 107-foot ladder truck for future Station 5 that will be located in the Hand […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach City Council gives green light for new apartment building, stores near Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new apartment complex and more retail stores will be built near Coastal Grand Mall. The Myrtle Beach City Council gave final approval to annex five acres along Pine Island Road into the city of Myrtle Beach in order to move plans forward in the Pine Island Point Planned Unit Development. The development is located on a vacant plot of land at the corner of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Police recover body of missing person in marsh area

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department has recovered the body of a missing person. Police say the family of 25-year-old Hannah Nazzaro asked for assistance locating her after she went missing last week. Officers worked with the family and performed several searches in areas where...
OAK ISLAND, NC
wpde.com

Pepsi to move to new North Myrtle Beach industrial park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday night, Horry County Council gave the green light to bring in big business, as they approved the final reading for the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park. For legal reasons, county leaders said in the past, this industrial park was referred to under an...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
CONWAY, SC

