Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
1 hurt, traffic blocked after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 544 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that is blocking traffic in the area of Highway 544 and Kingswood Drive near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 7:05 a.m., and motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews […]
Woman accused of lighting person on fire near Myrtle Beach
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — A woman is accused of setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. WMBF reports police were called to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area on Friday. According to a police report, the victim had been...
1 hurt in crash on Highway 90, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Motorists are asked to avoid the area near Monaca Drive as lanes of traffic are blocked while emergency crews work at the scene. HCFR was dispatched at 9:45 a.m. […]
Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
7th, 8th people taken into custody after missing North Carolina man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been taken into custody and charged in the killing of a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing and found dead in the Green Sea area, authorities said. The arrests of Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, of Myrtle Beach, and James Ryan Porter, 26, of Tabor […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach votes for homes near Coastal Grand Mall, $20K skate park donation, and more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council members met Tuesday, discussing homes and retail buildings for the lot across the street from Coastal Grand Mall, an addition to the skate park near Myrtle Beach High School, and current job vacancies. The meeting kicked off with a $20,000...
Horry County community, officials speak out about upcoming Highway 90 changes
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents are frustrated after continued issues with Highway 90. There had been no updates since the $200,000 highway corridor, Ride IV and study were approved last year. Horry County Councilman Mark Causey said officials have not forgotten about the highway’s projects. “We have not forgotten about Highway 90, I can assure […]
WMBF
Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
WMBF
Horry County police reopen Airport Road near Highway 701; Cow still on the loose
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have reopened Airport Road after unsuccessful attempts to catch the final loose cow. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that crews safely secured two of the cows and on Monday afternoon they closed down Airport Road near Highway 701 North between Loris and Tabor City since they had eyes on the final cow.
Pawleys Island man out on bond in double-murder jailed again after deadly Georgetown County shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man out of jail on bond after allegedly killing a man and a woman in May 2021 will face another murder charge after a 19-year-old man was shot to death overnight in Georgetown County, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Deputies arrested Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, of Pawleys Island, after […]
WMBF
5 displaced in Horry County house fire overnight
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are displaced after a house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Laney Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire. The fire is no under control and no injuries have been reported. Red Cross will...
WMBF
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway...
Lanes on Highway 701 reopen after tractor-trailer overturned, spilled fuel in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic on Highway 701 reopened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic on Highway 701 were blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned near Conway and spilled about 100 gallons of fuel, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said crews […]
After record price hike, North Myrtle Beach grocer sees cost of eggs dropping
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared. During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% […]
Horry County Fire Rescue receives new ladder, tower trucks
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — New equipment was delivered to rescue crews Monday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews received a 2022 Pierce 100-foot tower truck for Station 7 in the Lake Arrowhead area, a 2022 Pierce 107-foot ladder truck for future Station 5 that will be located in the Hand […]
South Carolina woman accused of lighting accelerant after spraying victim
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after allegedly spraying an accelerant on a person’s face and chest and then using a lighter to ignite it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. Horry County police charged Wendy Sue Long, 49, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach City Council gives green light for new apartment building, stores near Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new apartment complex and more retail stores will be built near Coastal Grand Mall. The Myrtle Beach City Council gave final approval to annex five acres along Pine Island Road into the city of Myrtle Beach in order to move plans forward in the Pine Island Point Planned Unit Development. The development is located on a vacant plot of land at the corner of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Police recover body of missing person in marsh area
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department has recovered the body of a missing person. Police say the family of 25-year-old Hannah Nazzaro asked for assistance locating her after she went missing last week. Officers worked with the family and performed several searches in areas where...
wpde.com
Pepsi to move to new North Myrtle Beach industrial park
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday night, Horry County Council gave the green light to bring in big business, as they approved the final reading for the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park. For legal reasons, county leaders said in the past, this industrial park was referred to under an...
wpde.com
100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
Comments / 0