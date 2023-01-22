Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Court docs: Muncie man slapped toddler, held gun to woman’s head
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after police say he repeatedly hit and yelled at a young child and told a woman that he would kill her. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Cory Seats, an officer with the Muncie Police Department wrote that they first learned about the […]
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
YAHOO!
Judge calls Darke County sheriff 'social media influencer,' moves 2 homicide cases
Jan. 26—Suspects in two separate murder investigations in Darke County had their cases transferred to different courts after concerns that a social media post by the Darke County sheriff could result in unfair trials. However, the Darke County sheriff and prosecutor's office disagree with the court ruling and expressed...
CRIME MAPPING: What parts of Indianapolis saw the most homicides in 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — While Indianapolis saw a decrease in homicides in 2022, police continue to push for fewer homicides and violent crimes In 2022, 226 people lost their lives in a homicide in Indianapolis. This is a decrease of 45 homicides from 2021 when Indianapolis set a new record for homicides. ”Criminal homicides were down about […]
YAHOO!
Co-defendant links Muncie man to slaying scene
MUNCIE, Ind. — A co-defendant on Thursday said he saw a Muncie man on trial for murder at the scene of the homicide. D'Ante N. Davis, 24, is also charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the July 2021 shooting death of James Braydon "J.B." King III.
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
INDIANAPOLIS — An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. The drugs were found during an investigation at […]
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with […]
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span of 9 hours that left man, woman dead
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides over the span of nine hours in Indianapolis. Just after midnight, IMPD officers found 23-year-old Jaylin Smith shot to death with a gun next to his body in a neighborhood near 38th and Post. One neighbor said they called 911 after hearing […]
Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days
After three and a half hours of evidence presentations and witnesses, the board voted unanimously to suspend Mimms’ license for 90 days.
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
wrtv.com
Witness follows homicide suspect into downtown parking garage, assists IMPD with locating
INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces murder charges after homicide detectives with IMPD located him thanks to witness cooperation following a drug deal gone bad. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to 200 S. Illinois Street in downtown Indianapolis for a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering...
WISH-TV
Woman dead after shooting in home on 96th east of I-69
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Friday in a home off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s in the Geist Landing neighborhood near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.
Court docs: Muncie brothers took money, provided only excuses in home improvement scam
What started as a Muncie man seeing an article in the local newspaper resulted in two Muncie brothers facing additional charges for what police are calling a home improvement scam.
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning. Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
Court docs: Suspect in deadly stabbing smoked ‘the rest of his meth’ before police arrested him
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a deadly Indianapolis stabbing told investigators he smoked “the rest of his meth” before police could lock him up. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford in connection with the Jan. 24 death of 50-year-old Cornelius DeWayne Coleman, who was found fatally stabbed in the 200 block of South Illinois […]
Comments / 1