Muncie, IN

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Court docs: Muncie man slapped toddler, held gun to woman’s head

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after police say he repeatedly hit and yelled at a young child and told a woman that he would kill her. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Cory Seats, an officer with the Muncie Police Department wrote that they first learned about the […]
Co-defendant links Muncie man to slaying scene

MUNCIE, Ind. — A co-defendant on Thursday said he saw a Muncie man on trial for murder at the scene of the homicide. D'Ante N. Davis, 24, is also charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the July 2021 shooting death of James Braydon "J.B." King III.
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with […]
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Woman dead after shooting in home on 96th east of I-69

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Friday in a home off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s in the Geist Landing neighborhood near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning. Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on […]
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow

INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
Court docs: Suspect in deadly stabbing smoked ‘the rest of his meth’ before police arrested him

INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a deadly Indianapolis stabbing told investigators he smoked “the rest of his meth” before police could lock him up. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford in connection with the Jan. 24 death of 50-year-old Cornelius DeWayne Coleman, who was found fatally stabbed in the 200 block of South Illinois […]
