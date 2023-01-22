Read full article on original website
Jason W. Auck
Jason Wayne Auck, 45, passed away at 7:40am on Friday, January 20 as the result of an automobile accident in Knox County. He was born December 13, 1977, in Bucyrus to the parents of Wayne R. and Bonnie (Dyer) Auck. He lived most of his youth in Iberia and graduated from Northmor High School in 1996. This is where he met the love of his life, Allison Bond. They were married May 29, 1999.
Norma S. Kisor
Norma S. Kisor, 82 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 at home following a lengthy illness. Norma was born October 10, 1940 in Cardington, OH to the late Richard A. and Katherine F. (Schwartz) Walkins. She was married July 16, 1960 to Ronald L. Kisor who preceded her in death on July 25, 2011. She was also preceded in death by son Patrick Kisor, granddaughter Alexa Young, and brother Rodney Walkins, brother and sister in law Betty and Carl Schuster.
Roger Jacob Ackerman
Roger Jacob Ackerman died January 22, 2023 after a seven year battle with cancer. Roger was. born April 4, 1941 to Eldon and Muriel (Welshons) Ackerman in New Washington. His twin. brother, Gary David, died at birth. At a young age, Roger spent his summers at his Grandma Welshons farm...
Elizabeth Ann (McCleese) Coldiron
Elizabeth Ann (McCleese) Coldiron, 74 of Bucyrus passed away on Friday January 20, 2023 at home. Elizabeth was born May 13, 1948 in Maysville, KY to the late Ora McCleese and Anna (Jordan) and Marvin Bloomfield. She was married August 26, 1965 to James D. Coldiron who preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers (Clyde McCleese Sr., and Jerry McCleese), and brother -in-law LeRoy Eidson.
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years. She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry....
Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway
Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
Kidney transplant changes lives for Galion pastor and special donor
GALION–A longtime minister in town is getting a new lease on life thanks to a successful kidney transplant that’s been in the making for nearly a year. The Rev. Joe Stafford, 61, senior pastor of Wesley Chapel Church, underwent the surgery Jan. 6 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His donor? Jayme Sparks, a friend and active member of another Galion congregation, Grace Point Church.
Benefit set for father of four battling terminal cancer
BUCYRUS–A benefit is being held Saturday for a Nevada man and father of four who is battling cancer of the esophagus. The event, which will raise money for Benjamin Rush’s medical expenses, begins at 4:30 p.m. in the youth building of the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 each, which includes dinner, a silent auction, live entertainment, and raffle drawings.
Sophomore visits and Open House rescheduled to February 2nd
SHELBY—Attention Sophomores from Pioneer Career and Technology Center’s 14 partner schools–Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Crestview, Galion, Lexington, Lucas, Northmor, Ontario, Plymouth, Shelby, Willard and Wynford. Due to winter weather forecasted, Pioneer Sophomore Visits & Open House are rescheduled. Sophomores will plan to visit Pioneer Wednesday,...
Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation
BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
Woman dies in Licking County crash
McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
Howard man dies in two-vehicle crash near Green Valley Road
A Howard, Ohio, man died in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on Ohio Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Knox County’s Morris Township. The Mount Gilead Post reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident in which 45-year-old Jason W. Auck, of Howard, died.
GALION POLICE REPORTS
There was a male issued a citation for expired tags on Dawsett Avenue. A male was arrested on Harding Way West after harrasing Columbia Gas employees while showing a knife. A male was issued a citation for driving under suspension on North Market Street. The dog warden was called to...
