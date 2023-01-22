Flanders Woman Accused Of Hitting Car With Axe During Dispute

Evergreen Road in Flanders (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit a car with an axe during a dispute.

The incidents happened at around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in Flanders.

Southampton Town Police officers responded to a dispute on Evergreen Road.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Tiffany Norris, age 39, of Flanders, caused damage to a 2015 Nissan Sentra by striking the vehicle with an axe, police said.

She was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of crack cocaine, according to police.

Norris was placed under arrest and charged with:

Third-degree criminal mischief, a felony;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

She was processed at Southampton Town Police Headquarters and held for arraignment.

