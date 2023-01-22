ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flanders, NY

Flanders Woman Accused Of Hitting Car With Axe During Dispute

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPiQk_0kNMGBC100
Evergreen Road in Flanders (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit a car with an axe during a dispute.

The incidents happened at around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in Flanders.

Southampton Town Police officers responded to a dispute on Evergreen Road.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Tiffany Norris, age 39, of Flanders, caused damage to a 2015 Nissan Sentra by striking the vehicle with an axe, police said.

She was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of crack cocaine, according to police.

Norris was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • Third-degree criminal mischief, a felony;
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

She was processed at Southampton Town Police Headquarters and held for arraignment.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Three Men Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up

Suffolk County Police have arrested three men and seized their vehicles after they participated in an illegal car meet-up in Yaphank. Following an investigation by Fourth Precinct Crime Section, Community Support Unit and Anti-Crime Unit officers, Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers and an investigator from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on January 21.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT
pix11.com

Armed man sought in Long Island smoke shop robbery: police

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (PIX11) — An armed suspect robbed a vape store in Long Island last month, police told PIX11 News on Wednesday. The suspect walked into Vape Escape around 9:30 p.m., on West Suffolk Avenue on Dec. 17, according to authorities. The assailant, armed with a gun then robbed the store and fled into a waiting blue Sedan, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

26 Year old Male Charged with 11 Felonies

Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested a man in connection to 11 felonies, 10 of which occurred in Ronkonkoma during December 2022. Fifth Precinct Patrol officers responded to a 911 report of a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, located at 3845 Veterans Memorial Highway, yesterday at approximately 10:45 a.m. After canvassing the area, officers located and arrested Teshawn Farris at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Lakeland Avenue at 11:03 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Three People Arrested in Connection with Multiple Commercial Burglaries

Suffolk County Police today arrested three people in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe. A further investigation by Major Case Unit detectives determined Gruber and Volpe were also responsible for the following burglaries during which money was stolen:
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for East Northport Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole items from an East Northport store this month. A man stole merchandise from CVS, located at 2000 Jericho Turnpike, on January 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
462K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy