Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett Counties in western Maryland, Highland County in western Virginia, and Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties in eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times along and west of the Allegheny Front.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches south of US-250, and 3 to 6 inches north of US-250. Westerly winds will gust around 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM EST Thursday. Snow will develop overnight, with the steadiest snow most likely Thursday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-half mile at times.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett Counties in western Maryland, Highland County in western Virginia, and Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties in eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times along and west of the Allegheny Front.
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett Counties in western Maryland, Highland County in western Virginia, and Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties in eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times along and west of the Allegheny Front.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Westerly winds gusting around 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM EST Friday. Snow will develop overnight between midnight and 4 AM. Snow will continue through Thursday night. Heavier snow showers and perhaps a snow squall are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Westerly winds gusting around 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM EST Friday. Snow will develop overnight between midnight and 4 AM. Snow will continue through Thursday night. Heavier snow showers and perhaps a snow squall are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times.
