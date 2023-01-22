What hundreds of American public libraries owe to Carnegie's disdain for inherited wealth

The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?
Looking for a little-known slice of American history? Check out America's forgotten Swedish colony. Situated in the heart of the Midwest, this tiny settlement was founded in the early 1800s by a group of Swedish immigrants seeking to establish a new life in the New World. For a time, the colony flourished, but over time it fell into decline and was eventually abandoned.
Monopoly is one of the best-selling board games in history. It's been an iconic part of American life: a cheap pastime during the Great Depression; a reminder of home for soldiers during WWII; an American export during its rise as a global superpower; and a best-seller during the pandemic. The...
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
Americans frequently call the Democratic breakthrough in the American Revolution the Spirit of 76, identifying the ideas behind the revolution as an extension of liberty tied to a break with Great Britain and the establishment of independence.
Even though Americans live in different cities, towns, and states, everyone living within the borders of the United States is classified as an American. And some are extremely proud of that status, while others are lesser so.
- - - Even at the distance of the 21st century, the events of the Civil War and Reconstruction remain a national pivot point, a moment at which a new future emerged into view. W.E.B. Du Bois called Reconstruction "the finest effort to achieve democracy for the working millions which this world had ever seen." It was indeed an epic event like the Reformation and the French Revolution. But notwithstanding its ambition - or perhaps because of it - the era has been universally judged a "failure" by Du Bois and generations of historians from the early 20th century to the present. But that appraisal amounts to a mystifying generalization for a political project so radical, it was virtually utopian in scale.
Phillis Wheatley, the enslaved prodigy poet, has fascinated readers since the 18th century, even before the 1773 publication of her volume, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral. David Waldstreicher’s expansive new biography, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence, is sure to inspire new generations with the story of the genius child, brought to America on the slave ship Phillis, for which she was named by her mistress, Susanna Wheatley, who soon discovered and helped to nurture her intellectual and literary gifts. Hailed as a marvel, a miracle even, taught to read English by Susanna and her daughter, she soon penned odes and elegies to and for the elite generation that led America to revolution. They responded in turn. George Washington corresponded with her, Benjamin Franklin visited her in London, and Thomas Jefferson wrote a disparaging, white supremacist assessment of her literary capacity. Her name has graced schools and other organizations and institutions in Black communities nationwide.
She would have grown to manage a multi-million diamond empire. I admit that material possessions are never a guarantee that life will not throw some curveballs toward you. Devanshi “has never watched television, movies or gone to malls and restaurants," according to media reports in India.
Canada makes a historic decision and pays approximately 3 billion dollars to indigenous peoples. The gesture has the goal to repair the damage suffered for more than a century of domination. More than 150,000 children were taken from their families and forcibly interned in religious residential schools. (source: aa.com.tr)
A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.
Comments / 0