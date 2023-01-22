ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions

By Payton Shanks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-14) visit the Phoenix Suns (23-24) Sunday. Tip-off from Footprint Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Grizzlies vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Grizzlies are coming off a heartbreaking 122-121 loss on Friday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (+6) which ended a season-long 11-game win streak. A big part of that loss was the Grizzlies’ 2nd-half collapse defensively, as they allowed 73 points, and 41 in the 4th quarter alone.

The Suns are coming off a Saturday night 112-107 win vs. the Indiana Pacers as 2.5-point road favorites. The Suns, despite being shorthanded due to injury, have won 2 straight after losing 3 in a row.

This is the 4th and final meeting of the regular season between the teams, with the Grizzlies winning twice (by 25 and 30 points) and the Suns once (by 17).

Grizzlies at Suns odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:58 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Grizzlies -400 (bet $400 to win $100) | Suns +325 (bet $100 to win $325)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Grizzlies -9.5 (-105) | Suns +9.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Grizzlies at Suns key injuries

Grizzlies

  • G Kennedy Chandler (nose) available
  • G Danny Green (knee) out

Suns

  • Not yet submitted

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Grizzlies at Suns picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 122, Suns 111

AVOID.

The Grizzlies should win this game as they have the edge in nearly every major statistical category besides FT%. Despite being the away team, the Grizzlies are heavily favored. This is due to the amount of injuries the Suns have and the Grizzlies being among the best teams in the Western Conference right now. Expect the Grizzlies to win, but the moneyline here is too rich to bet on.

LEAN GRIZZLIES -9.5 (-105).

Trends in both the recent games between these teams and individual games suggest that the Grizzlies covering the spread should be the slightly safer bet. The Suns are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games playing on no rest, and the Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in the last 5 games vs. the Suns. The Grizzlies, however, are also 1-4 ATS in their last 5 against teams with losing records.

BET OVER 232.5 (-110).

The Over is 8-1 in the Grizzlies last 9 overall and is 4-1 in the Suns last 5 overall. Despite the Suns being shorthanded, their lack of defense and surprisingly solid offense has been enough to carry the Over, and expect that to continue in this game.

