New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after the company received allegations of verbal harassment, according to a report. Brown, the son of basketball coach and TV analyst Hubie Brown, had been taken off the air for recent games on ESPN New York’s 98.7 FM. “MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company,” an MSG Networks spokesman said in a statement. “For the remainder of the season, various personalities, including former Knick John Wallace, will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN.” Details of the allegations against Brown have not been disclosed. Brown declined to comment when approached by the New York Post.Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO