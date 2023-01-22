ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market

Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Knicks Radio Analyst Brendan Brown Fired After Harassment Accusations

New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after the company received allegations of verbal harassment, according to a report. Brown, the son of basketball coach and TV analyst Hubie Brown, had been taken off the air for recent games on ESPN New York’s 98.7 FM. “MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company,” an MSG Networks spokesman said in a statement. “For the remainder of the season, various personalities, including former Knick John Wallace, will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN.” Details of the allegations against Brown have not been disclosed. Brown declined to comment when approached by the New York Post.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks trade rumors: Clippers interested in Isaiah Hartenstein reunion

Isaiah Hartenstein initially thought he would continue to blossom with the New York Knicks as he felt wanted. After initial success in October, when he averaged nearly a double-double (9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks), Hartenstein saw his role shrink. Nowadays, Hartenstein is limited to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Nets Looking To Trade Top Stars

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there has been a lot of talk about what teams may be buyers, what teams might be sellers, and beyond that, what players might be on the move. New reporting out on Wednesday gives us an idea on one team that may be active in the trade market and who they may trade away.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
