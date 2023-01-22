Read full article on original website
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Knicks, Suns, Spurs Could Engage In Massive 3-Team Trade
With just over two weeks remaining until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, rumors are beginning to heat up. There are plenty of teams that will use the next few days to evaluate if they should be buyers or sellers and make their moves based on that. There are already a...
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
“He told me that I should shake Kobe’s hand and let bygones be bygones” - Shaq on how Bill Russell advised him to end his beef with Kobe
One of the biggest reasons why Kobe and Shaq made up was because of the great Bill Russell, who encouraged O’Neal to make the first move.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trade Rumor: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Former LSU Star?
According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Brooklyn Nets have shown interest in Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former Duke Star
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New York Knicks have shown interest in Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the entire National Basketball League with a 35-12 record and are currently on a nine-game win streak. They are four and a half games above the next closest team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.
76ers Rival Rumors: Miami Heat Looking to Trade for Knicks Wing?
The Knicks have placed Cam Reddish on the trade block. If the Miami Heat snag him, would that make a different impact on the 76ers and the Eastern Conference?
Knicks Radio Analyst Brendan Brown Fired After Harassment Accusations
New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after the company received allegations of verbal harassment, according to a report. Brown, the son of basketball coach and TV analyst Hubie Brown, had been taken off the air for recent games on ESPN New York’s 98.7 FM. “MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company,” an MSG Networks spokesman said in a statement. “For the remainder of the season, various personalities, including former Knick John Wallace, will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN.” Details of the allegations against Brown have not been disclosed. Brown declined to comment when approached by the New York Post.Read it at New York Post
Knicks trade rumors: Clippers interested in Isaiah Hartenstein reunion
Isaiah Hartenstein initially thought he would continue to blossom with the New York Knicks as he felt wanted. After initial success in October, when he averaged nearly a double-double (9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks), Hartenstein saw his role shrink. Nowadays, Hartenstein is limited to...
Nets Looking To Trade Top Stars
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there has been a lot of talk about what teams may be buyers, what teams might be sellers, and beyond that, what players might be on the move. New reporting out on Wednesday gives us an idea on one team that may be active in the trade market and who they may trade away.
Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets
Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2023 NFL draft: Giants projected to receive 2 compensatory picks
There seems to be some confusion regarding the amount of draft picks the New York Giants will have in the upcoming NFL draft. Many draft prognostication sites around the internet are listing the Giants with 10 or 11 selections but according to general manager Joe Schoen, who spoke to the media on Monday, the team currently has nine.
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wins Pro Athlete of the Year award at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was named the ‘Pro Athlete of the Year’ for 2022 at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, besting Browns running back Nick Chubb and Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen for the honor.
