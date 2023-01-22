ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

KBI updates conditions of deputies shot in Dodge City shootout

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the the two deputies seriously injured in Monday’s Dodge City shootout are progressing in their recovery. The KBI says the Ford Co. deputy hospitalized in Wichita with serious injuries is in good condition after undergoing surgery Tuesday. The Clark Co. deputy also hospitalized in Wichita is recovering at home after his release Tuesday.
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun. A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita

Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered

Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman

Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
