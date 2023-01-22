Read full article on original website
Related
Sedgwick County deputy punched man in face, prompting investigation, filing says
A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy was charged with disorderly conduct, stemming from an incident where police say he is accused of punching a man at a Jump Start gas sation.
WIBW
KBI updates conditions of deputies shot in Dodge City shootout
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the the two deputies seriously injured in Monday’s Dodge City shootout are progressing in their recovery. The KBI says the Ford Co. deputy hospitalized in Wichita with serious injuries is in good condition after undergoing surgery Tuesday. The Clark Co. deputy also hospitalized in Wichita is recovering at home after his release Tuesday.
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
Wichita mom accused of attempted murder in 8-car crash told hospital she wrecked on purpose
Paloma Adame was recorded speeding 116 mph with her daughter in the front seat before she slammed into cars at U.S. 54 and 143rd, an affidavit released by the court says.
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his car
Sheriffs came to the conclusion that a 32-year-old Kansas hunter was killed when his dog stepped on the trigger of his gun after he was discovered dead in his car on Saturday. The unidentified Wichita resident was discovered close to the hamlet of Geuda Springs, which has 194 residents and is located just north of the Oklahoma border, 50 miles south of Wichita.
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.
Angry deputy threw down man because he was ‘tired of waiting’ for him to leave: affidavit
A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office detective decided to investigate Cameron Zane’s conduct after reviewing Zane’s own report about the gas station incident, the affidavit says.
WIBW
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun. A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
WIBW
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
DODGE CITY, KS (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and a woman is in the hospital after they were wanted in connection to the murders of two parents in Phoenix and ended up involved in a shootout with Kansas law enforcement on Monday morning, investigators said. It began when...
Suspects tied up employee, stole medications from west Wichita long-term home, police say
Police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
Woman who fetched hammer, restraints used to beat and bind Wichita murder victim is sentenced
Wichita police have said Roy Hayden was beaten in the head with a hammer and crowbar, punched, shot in the knee and choked during an hours-long assault.
kfdi.com
Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita
Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
KAKE TV
Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered
Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
Man sentenced for killing two during 2020 marijuana deal at Wichita apartment complex
Authorities have said Preston Reynolds and his girlfriend, Missy Barber, fired shots after they were allegedly threatened with a gun during an arranged marijuana sale with the victims.
Missing Wichita man found dead near train tracks
It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd.
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
WIBW
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
WIBW
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
Comments / 0