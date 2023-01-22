ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Uber Eats delivery wildly interrupts Duquesne-Loyola basketball game (Video)

College basketball games have been delayed for a number of reasons over the years, but Duquesne-Loyola Chicago having an Uber Eats stoppage is a new one. Injuries, unruly fans, leaks in the arena ceiling, and so on — there are many reasons why college basketball games (and NBA games, for that matter) have been paused or delayed. Wednesday night’s matchup with the Duquesne Dukes hosting the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, however, gave us what is certainly a new one.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Ohio State football: Former 5-star needs to step-up in 2023

The Ohio State football team needs certain players to step up in 2023. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer will be one of them. The Ohio State football team’s offseason is underway as spring practices will start right around the corner on March 7th. The Buckeye defense will be expected to have a better season in 2023 as it will be year number two in implementing Jim Knowles’ system.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton

St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Who is biggest threat to Notre Dame Football for 5-star Justin Scott?

Five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott has changed a few things in his recruitment. Here’s the latest on the biggest threats to Notre Dame football. Things can change in an instant in the world of college football recruiting and Notre Dame football fans learned that lesson once again this week with the recruitment of Justin Scott.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy