Pulaski County, MO

Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister.

Two days later, on Jan. 20, an SUV carrying eight people was involved in a head-on collision on James River Freeway around 1 a.m. in Springfield’s West Bypass area. Three of her family members died in the crash, according to Honey Chile’ Please ‘s social media post. Her family members were inside the SUV on their way to assist her in her time of need.

“God has taken 3 more of my family members who were coming from Texas to support us in this time of need,” the post reads.

The crash occurred when a truck operated by a man the police said was intoxicated was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Former Waynesville mayor Luge Hardman had this to say about Rosensteel’s loss:

THE SADDEST NEWS:

For you who have not seen the announcement on my friend, Kimsha’s page,” Honey Chile Please,” this is heartbreaking news.

Her mother was killed in a wreck this week in St. Robert. Unbelieveably, her family members were coming from Texas and were killed in this wreck in Springfield.

Kimsha is Honey and operated her restaurant in Waynesville while I was mayor. We became friends. She now operates in St. Robert.

As a community we need to come together for this family. The funeral expenses will be overwhelming and other members are hospitalized.

Kimsha and her family are retired military and good friends with Mary, the owner of Drachenfutter. Mary is taking donations and even selling cookies for the cause. Please stop in and make a donation to help this family. And please pray for them.

***For military friends who live away and have asked or others, this is the address for Drachenfutter.

307 U.S. Rt. 66

Waynesville, MO 65583

-Luge Hardman

The owner of Drachenfutter wrote that they had known Rosensteel for eight years and had competed in cooking competitions. When the owner’s father passed away during a competition in November, Rosensteel comforted their mother.

On Jan. 19, Drachenfutter was selling cooking for $5 donations to help Rosensteel pay for hotels, food, and other expenses while Rosensteel stayed with her father and sister while they were in the hospital after the first crash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 36

Karen Lightfoot-Betts
3d ago

Wow. How incredibly tragic. Prayers from my husband and myself; both prior Military for one of our fellow Servicmembers during this time of need. May Jesus Christ send a strong presence of The Comforter; The Holy Spirit to you and your family. Praying for a quick recovery of those hospitalized.

Reply
13
Janet Compton
3d ago

So sorry for your massive loss . My only son Colby , age 32 was killed by a drunk driver in Springfield MO on 12-11-21 , at 9:24 pm . He was simply driving home from work .

Reply(8)
9
Linda
3d ago

🙏🙏 Praying that the good Lord may bring you some sense of comfort, peace and love during this horrific time of tragedy. 🙏😢

Reply
12
