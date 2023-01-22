ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Watch now: Sullivan commissioners honor Fleenor, squabble over money resolutions

By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wjhl.com

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Planning Commission

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Erwin board denies rafting outfit’s beer permit request

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A whitewater rafting business’s request for a beer permit should be handled based on rules and regulations, not personal opinion, an Erwin alderman said Monday before the town considered the request. Even though Michael Baker’s opinion matched that of the town’s attorney, a few hours later the Board of Mayor and […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant

Mike Southerland, president of Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and what...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence

Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Kingsport man on New Year’s Day at the Monarch Apartments complex appeared in court Tuesday, and new witnesses shared details in the alleged crime. Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell arrived in Washington County General Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man charged with assaulting an officer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Kingsport man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly trespassed at a house and assaulted a police officer. According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), an officer was patrolling on Shelby Street on Tuesday when he saw a man peering into the windows of a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Andy True speaks about school board appreciation

Kingsport City Schools Superintendent of Administration Andy True talks about School Board Appreciatiion Week, Jan. 22-28, and goes over the books donated to Kingsport public schools in honor of their work as board members. Board members also received popcorn from the Tribe Athletic Complex and other gifts at the work session Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Speed Cameras Going Up In Bristol, Virginia Hot Spots

If approved on second and final reading, anyone driving eleven miles per hour over the speed limit in certain zones in Bristol, Virginia will pay a speeding ticket with the help of speed cameras. City Council gives its approval for the installation of speed cameras in highway work zones and school crossing zones after a study revealed more than six thousand violations of speeding in those areas. If your photo is taken and your speeding in the those zones the offender will receive a one hundred dollar fine. The speed cameras will be in operation thirty minutes before school starts and 30 minutes after school ends.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Broadcasters discover the magic of Big Stone Gap

It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber announced Monday the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the tourism organization for 16 years.
KINGSPORT, TN

