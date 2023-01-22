Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Vikings Should Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hometown Hero
After losing to the New York Giants just over a week ago, the Vikings entered their offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started by signing players to future contracts and parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He is now in the stages of finding candidates for interviews for the vacant position.
Frank Reich predicted to become Arizona Cardinals' next head coach
The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues and one site has offered up an interesting prediction for who could end up being the team's replacement for Kliff Kingsbury. Not Brian Flores. Not Sean Payton. Not Dan Quinn. Not Vance Joseph. ...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
dcnewsnow.com
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Reports Of A "Rift" Between Miami Hurricanes And Chaminade-Madonna Coaches Are Being Refuted
Is there a strained relationship between the Miami Hurricanes and Chaminade-Madonna Prep? Reports of this have been refuted, Alex Donno reports.
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Patrick Mahomes Update
It's a good day in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back at practice on Wednesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. “He did the walkthrough this morning and he'll practice this afternoon,” Chiefs ...
Raiders’ Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby react to Lil Jon being at a KC Chiefs game
Lil Jon also performed at Allegiant Stadium last January.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Brian Flores Running Favorite to Land NFC Head Coach Job
The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores after a year with the defense. Early in the offseason, he's a candidate for a number of head coach and defensive coordinator openings, and is the running favorite to land one with the Arizona Cardinals. Flores...
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; An Arizona Cardinals fan in the crowd holds a sign for Sean Payton during the game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce's Daughter Caught Doing the Team's Cheer on Baby Monitor Video
Jason Kelce and wife Kylie McDevitt share daughters Elliotte, 22 months, and Wyatt, 3, and are expecting another little girl next month Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has quite the cheerleader at home. Following the team's big win against the New York Giants on Saturday, the NFL star shared an adorable video of daughter Wyatt, cheering for the team upon waking up. Singing part of the team's "Fly, Eagles, Fly," anthem, the toddler cheers, "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles, yay!" Watching the video back on their Nanit baby monitor, the 35-year-old dad laughs, asking...
Yardbarker
Report: Cardinals May Request Interviews With Brian Callahan, Jonathan Gannon
As the NFL grows longer into the postseason, the Arizona Cardinals dig deeper into their search for a new head coach after relieving Kliff Kingsbury of his duties after four years at the helm. The Cardinals have reached out on eight potential candidates to fill the position, though a few...
Yardbarker
With Brian Flores Interview Looming, What Should Cardinals Fans Expect?
The moment Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort officially took over the team's front office was the moment everyone started pondering who he would hire for the team’s vacant head coaching spot. Sean Payton talk died down quickly, DeMeco Ryans canceled his interview, and an interview with Brian Flores got lined up out of the wreckage.
Dolphins position review: Will Miami invest significant resources into Tagovailoa’s backup?
Tua Tagovailoa has shown he can be an effective quarterback, but durability remains a concern.
NFL Referee Ron Torbert’s impact on the over/under in AFC championship game
The margins are as tight as ever on championship weekend with each game lined within a field goal, so can the officials in the game help carve out an edge for either side or total?. The head referee for the AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City...
Report: New England Patriots still targeting Adrian Klemm despite filling OC position
The New England Patriots filled their offensive coordinator position on Tuesday morning, reportedly hiring former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, bringing him back to the NFL where he used to be the head coach of the Houston Texans. This hiring made waves in the college football world, now leaving Nick Saban with vacancies at both OC and DC positions. It also might have caused a sigh of relief in Eugene, where OL coach and Run Game Coordinator Adrian Klemm had been up for the position as well. With the OC spot in New England now filled, that means that Klemm...
tigerdroppings.com
Alabama OC Bill O'Brien Hired By New England Patriots
ESPN is reporting that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has joined Bill Belichick's staff in New England as his new OC. The Massachusetts native will return to the Patriots, where he was on staff from 2007-2011. He will also reunite with quarterback Mac Jones. O'Brien's departure means Nick Saban will...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0