Oconee County, SC

South Carolina deputies arrest woman on animal cruelty charges

By Jaylan Wright
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a Salem woman after an investigation by the Oconee County Animal Control took place.

According to deputies, an animal control officer responded to a home Wednesday on Stamp Creek Road in regard to a report of a dog attacking livestock and killing chickens.

Animal control officials said that the dog ran across the street to a separate address on Stamp Creek Road.

Upon arrival at the scene to search for the dog, the animal control officer saw other dogs on the property who did not have proper care or treatment which included being underweight, without clean drinking water or without adequate shelter. Animal Control Officers seized 17 young dogs, 13 adult dogs and 4 puppies.

Deputies said that Kristin Elaine Galloway, 29, of Salem, was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Saturday morning. Animal Control Officers obtained 17 arrest warrants against Galloway.

Galloway was released from jail Saturday on an $85,000 bond. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

