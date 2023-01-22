Read full article on original website
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
25newsnow.com
Person in custody in connection with Tuesday Peoria Heights shots fired
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Police Deputy Chief Chris Ahart confirms the name of the person arrested in connection with a Tuesday call for shots being fired. Benjamin A. Ely, 21, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card.
25newsnow.com
Collision alert for Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s office has issued a traffic collision alert Wednesday morning in Peoria county. Emergency communication officials suggest individuals that are involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured should exchange information and report the accident in person. Citizens are urged...
Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
25newsnow.com
Decatur man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying the Decatur man killed in a shooting Sunday morning in West Peoria. The man is Stashaun L. Wheeler of West Marietta Street. Harwood says preliminary autopsy findings will not be available until Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE- Man taken into custody regarding Peoria Heights shots fired incident
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Peoria Heights Police have made one arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Tuesday. A man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Peoria County Jail records indicate Benjamin Ely, 21, Peoria Heights, is facing five different felony weapons-related charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
25newsnow.com
Streator man identified, arrested after allegedly charging at officer with knife
STREATOR (25 News Now) - A Streator man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer after Illinois State Police say he charged a Streator Police officer Monday. Jacob Thompson, 31, was arrested after a Streator officer responded to a call of a man with a...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Person in custody in Planned Parenthood arson investigation, formally charged by feds
PEORIA, Ill. – A suspect is now in custody for a recent fire at Planned Parenthood of Peoria. Tyler Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, was arrested Tuesday by Peoria Police. He was charged Wednesday by federal prosecutors with the federal equivalent of an Aggravated Arson charge, “Malicious Use of Fire and an Explosive to Damage, and Attempt to Damage, Property Used In and Affecting Interstate Commerce.”
foxillinois.com
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
wmay.com
Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield
Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
1470 WMBD
Man charged by grand jury with seriously injuring baby
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Hanna City man for allegedly assaulting a baby earlier this month. The grand jury is charging Alexander King, 21, with Aggravated Battery, a Class X felony, and Aggravated Domestic Battery, a Class Two felony. The indictment alleges King...
taylorvilledailynews.com
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
newschannel20.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering Springfield man
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man charged with stabbing a Springfield man in the heart and killing him has pleaded guilty to murder. Robert Walton, 61, initially pleaded not guilty after he was charged on November 7, 2021, with first-degree murder in the death of Mark Maddox. In...
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police say
Kewanee police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting of a 17-year-old male Sunday morning on Birth Place. According to Police Chief Nicholas Welgat, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Kewanee police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 800 block of Birch Place on a 911 report of a male subject with a gunshot wound. Deputies and officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
25newsnow.com
No injuries reported after District 50 bus crash
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - District 50 Superintendant Chad Allaman says the students and driver aboard a bus in Sunnyland involved in a crash were not injured. A school bus carrying 14 students who attend Beverly Manor School in Washington was involved in a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Bess Street.
wcbu.org
Peoria County Sheriff's office investigating West Peoria homicide
The Peoria County Sheriff's department is investigating the death of a adult man from Decatur found in the early morning hours Sunday in the parking lot of a Casey's at 2114 W. Farmington Road with multiple gunshot wounds. In a post on the department's Facebook page, they say the man's...
