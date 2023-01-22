ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon.

Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and there is currently no one in custody.

Rocio Gable
3d ago

So sad this happen. Terrible I live in Chicago. Sending prayers too her Family and friends, who will miss her. They need too find, who did this too her? But unfortunately, they might never find, who did this too her. Heartbreaking.

Ms. Von
3d ago

People are so evil and heartless. I can't imagine the horror and pain she endured and for what?! Who made that person God to end her life?! I pray for God's vengeance for her murderer. Praying for her family and friends.

Billie Hoskins
3d ago

why does everything has to be drug related how come it can't be domestic violence me as a black women we have to stop being so quick in looking for love we don't need no one to validate who we are or where we going stop depending on a man just wait God will send you.the right man

