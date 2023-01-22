Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon.

Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and there is currently no one in custody.

