Preview: MSU gymnastics to take on Michigan in home opener

Michigan State remains at No. 15 in this latest USCHO Pollfollowing an idle week.The Spartans were last in action Jan. 13-14 in a home series where MSU took four points from Penn State. It pushed Michigan State up two spots from No. 17.Minnesota, Michigan State's next opponent, stayed put at No. 2 after an overtime win and an overtime loss at home versus Michigan, who rose one spot to No. 7. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State remained at No. 6 after a split at home with Notre Dame, and Ohio State fell one spot to No. 8 after a split at Wisconsin.According to playoffstatus.com, Michigan State's variance in the Big Ten standings increased based on last week's results. With eight regular season games still to be played, the Spartans are most likely to land the sixth seed (27% probability), though they also control their own destiny for the third seed (18% probability).MSU also fell one spot to No. 13 in the Pairwise rankings.Here's how the rest of the rankings look:St CloudMinnesotaQuinnipiacBoston UniversityDenverPenn StateMichiganOhio StateWestern MichiganHarvardCornellConnecticutMichigan TechMinnesota StateMichigan StateMerrimackProvidenceUMass LowellRITNortheastern

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO