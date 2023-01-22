ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off

My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
GRAND ISLE, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
defendernetwork.com

New Orleans mayor blasts affair allegations as sexist

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is defending herself after reports indicated that she’s having an affair with a police officer, described the accusations against her as sexist. Cantrell expressed her statement in a text message to Nola.com. “By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories

29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm after officers from the New Orleans Police Department executed a search warrant at his home and seized multiple firearms and firearms accessories. He faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised release, and a $100.00 special assessment fee.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

DA Jason Williams asks residents to join fight against crime with cameras

District Attorney Jason Williams made a pitch Tuesday for more home and business surveillance cameras in New Orleans, saying a recent arrest shows how video recordings help law enforcers catch suspected criminals and strengthen prosecutions. “This technology is a game changer,” Williams said. “Please invest in security cameras. They have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
