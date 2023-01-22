Read full article on original website
Cantrell recall petition due 4 weeks from today
The petition drive to put a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on the ballot is in its final weeks. Political analyst Clancy DuBos has seen plenty of recall attempts but this may be the best-organized
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
Scoot: I'm always the last to know when it comes to Billy Nungesser!
I had a lively conversation with Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser today about some serious topics, but I made sure to give him a hard time about how he always tells everyone else the big news before he tells me.
fox8live.com
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Members of New Orleans’ criminal justice community are responding to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s statements made on national television about the city’s crime fight. Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan....
NOLA.com
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
Recall leaders: Effort "roughly needs 15,000" signatures to hit goal
On Sunday, NoLaToya vice chair Eileen Carter provided that update as the campaign begins its final month. The deadline for the organization to obtain signatures is February 22.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
defendernetwork.com
New Orleans mayor blasts affair allegations as sexist
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is defending herself after reports indicated that she’s having an affair with a police officer, described the accusations against her as sexist. Cantrell expressed her statement in a text message to Nola.com. “By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would...
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
Black men are 70x more likely to be killed in New Orleans than the national average
Black men are 70 times more likely to die due to homicide in New Orleans than the national average, according to the New Orleans Heath Department. City Council President JP Morrell spoke to Newell Normand about how the city can address crime.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Bogalusa police push back on mayor's call for National Guard to patrol city
Captain David Miller with the Bogalusa Police Department says deploying the National Guard to patrol the city would create a new set of problems.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Most University of Louisiana System universities saw tuition revenue fall in 2022
As the state’s largest higher education system has faced falling enrollment, the majority of the University of Louisiana System’s universities have seen tuition revenue fall over the last two years, audits show. The system reported that its total revenue fell by $134 million from the 2021 fiscal year...
29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories
29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm after officers from the New Orleans Police Department executed a search warrant at his home and seized multiple firearms and firearms accessories. He faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised release, and a $100.00 special assessment fee.
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams asks residents to join fight against crime with cameras
District Attorney Jason Williams made a pitch Tuesday for more home and business surveillance cameras in New Orleans, saying a recent arrest shows how video recordings help law enforcers catch suspected criminals and strengthen prosecutions. “This technology is a game changer,” Williams said. “Please invest in security cameras. They have...
NOPD pleads for the public to step forward with info on January 17 homicide
The incident happened On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street and left a man dead.
NOLA.com
Calling in the cavalry? City Council calls on NOPD to ink agreements with outside police agencies
The short-staffed New Orleans Police Department would get outside help, juvenile detention officers would be allowed to live outside city limits and City Hall would launch an ad campaign warning residents about the dangers of stolen guns under measures aimed at fighting crime passed by a City Council committee on Monday.
What is the American Rescue Plan Act money for New Orleans East being used for?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East is getting some much-needed funding for some big projects. Councilman Oliver Thomas announced on social media this weekend that extra cash from the American Rescue Plan Act will be heading to New Orleans East. He says $5 million will go to Lincoln Beach.
