Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Unusual Facts About Boston You Never KnewTed RiversBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line. The integration opportunities are endless, after Lego announced that Boston will be the site of its North American headquarters. The move will...
New England Gets 2nd Mega Millions Jackpot Winner This Month
New England gets its second Mega Millions jackpot winner with a single ticket sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were: white balls 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 20. The jackpot had an annuity value of $30 million ($16.3 million cash).
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
Did Santa Come? Little Girl From New England Sends for DNA Test to Find Out
One girl in New England has to be the smartest 10-year-old ever! I am talking about Scarlett Doumato from Cumberland, Rhode Island. According to WCVB Channel 5, Doumato sent in a partially eaten Oreo and "gnawed-on" carrot sticks to her local police department to see if they could test the food for DNA.
Iconic New England Restaurant Up for Sale for a Cool $14 Million
A well-known restaurant in Cape Cod that many New Englanders call their favorite has been put up for sale. The price being asked for the restaurant and building is a cool $14 million dollars. Oh my... The Lobster Pot, located right in the heart of Provincetown, is officially for sale....
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning. But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
Where’s Maine’s Billionaire? No One Has Claimed $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
It's been over a week since someone won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The ticket was bought at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. Maine! One of the biggest jackpots in Mega Millions history was sold right here in Maine and so far no one has come forward to claim the moola!
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
WMTW
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1