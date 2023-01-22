ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

newsnet5

FORECAST: Heavy snow and strong winds impacting Northeast Ohio on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — We're not bad today... seasonable temps and a light breeze... Keep the coats though because seasonable is mid-30s!. More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now, we expect a burst of snow to move in from the south during the morning rush on Wednesday. This could amount to a quick 2-4 inches of snow, making travel during the morning very slipper. Rain showers move for Wednesday afternoon and evening as warmer air wraps in around the low pressure system. Highs will top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in Wednesday night, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.
CLEVELAND, OH
tuscweather.net

Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning

A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect

Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
southernillinoisnow.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
ILLINOIS STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
