WKYC
Cleveland weather: Rain moves in overnight
Rainy and soggy second half to the weekend. Frigid temperatures next week.
Winter Weather Advisory activated for some Northeast Ohio counties due to lake effect snow: Here's how much you can expect
CLEVELAND — Our wintry week continues as we track lake effect snow amid another Winter Weather Advisory that's impacting a handful of counties within Northeast Ohio. The Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for the following counties:. Ashtabula. Cuyahoga. Geauga. Lake. The advisory began...
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
WKYC
Another Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of Northeast Ohio
We're tracking lake effect snow. Here's what you can expected throughout the day ahead as some counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow continues this evening, slick travel possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through tonight. Scattered lake effect snow showers produced quick 0.5″ to 1″ snowfall totals under the more persistent snow bands today. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio: See how your county is impacted
CLEVELAND — More wintry weather is on the way with accumulating snow expected across Northeast Ohio. That's why the National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather alerts for counties across the region (see the full list at the bottom of this story). The snow will arrive...
Winter storm advisory issued for Wednesday across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clevelanders are expected to see a fresh blanket of snow outside upon waking up Wednesday morning. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories have been issued for late Tuesday through Wednesday morning for northern Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Heavy snow and strong winds impacting Northeast Ohio on Wednesday
CLEVELAND — We're not bad today... seasonable temps and a light breeze... Keep the coats though because seasonable is mid-30s!. More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now, we expect a burst of snow to move in from the south during the morning rush on Wednesday. This could amount to a quick 2-4 inches of snow, making travel during the morning very slipper. Rain showers move for Wednesday afternoon and evening as warmer air wraps in around the low pressure system. Highs will top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in Wednesday night, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.
Greater Cleveland Aquarium offers indoor fun during cold winter months
CLEVELAND — Winter has officially arrived in Northeast Ohio. Wind, frigid temperatures and of course, snow. Those conditions aren't the most ideal for outdoor fun unless you're heading to your nearest sled hill or the toboggan chutes. But if you're someone who enjoys having fun and being warm, the...
tuscweather.net
Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning
A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
LIVE UPDATES | Wintry weather impacts Northeast Ohio: Traffic updates, school closings and more
CLEVELAND — We're in store for a wintry Wednesday as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio. The snowy conditions will transition to a wintry mix and rain by the afternoon before we change back to snow. So what's happening with wintry weather right now? We're following the latest with...
whbc.com
Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect
Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
Akron Public Schools among hundreds closed due to weather
Several Northeast Ohio schools will be closed Wednesday as a blast of snow and gusty winds is expected across the region.
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
WKYC
