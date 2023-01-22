Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to introduce Norwood Park expansion project ordinance

Read full article on original website
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE discusses personnel, construction matters as spring semester starts (copy)
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At last week’s Marion County Board of Education meeting, members discussed construction projects and personnel, and officials noted the first day of the spring semester. Marion Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston said the East Dale project is nearing completion, and the hope is that...
WVNews
Water Faucet 2.png
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - With the West Virginia IDJC continuing to push for Piedmont to h…
WVNews
Next Monongalia County, West Virginia, prosecutor named
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission unanimously appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as Monongalia County prosecutor at its regular meeting on Wednesday. “I am humbled and honored to be appointed into the role of Monongalia County prosecutor,” Mucciola told WV News.
WVNews
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the deadline to file candidacy papers looming on Saturday, …
WVNews
WVU Medicine United Hospital Center to host emergency blood drive in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, WV— Over the winter holidays, blood donations declined sharply, compelling non-profit blood services organization Vitalant to declare an emergency blood shortage after the blood supply for hospitals sank to the lowest level in a year. WVU Medicine United Hospital Center is responding to this emergency blood shortage by...
WVNews
United Way holds Point In Time Count starting Wednesday in Harrison and Doddridge Counties (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (UWHDC) partnered with the Resilience Collaborative to set out Wednesday evening for the start of the annual Point In Time Count. The count is a boots-on-the-ground effort that puts volunteers on the streets to locate and...
WVNews
Mon Comm 1/25/23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission unanimously appointed Gabriel…
WVNews
Fairmont State University, Tygart Valley United Way partner for MLK Jr. Day of Service
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way partnered with Fairmont State University on Wednesday for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, which saw students team up and volunteer across the community. After eating lunch and listening to a keynote speech by Pastor Leo...
WVNews
Kerry Alane Miller
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kerry Alane Miller, 58, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away on January 23, 2023, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born April 25, 1964, the younger daughter of Lemoyne Wentz and Cecil R. Miller, both of Buckhannon.
WVNews
Joseph Tyler Marcum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Clarksburg man was sentenced to prison Wednesday…
WVNews
Christine Ann Stanton
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Christine Ann Stanton, 84, of Anmoore, WV, passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2023, in the United Transitional Care Unit of WVU Medicines United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. She was born on July 29, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV, eldest daughter of the late William...
WVNews
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
WVNews
Children's dental screenings offered by West Virginia University on Feb. 3 as part of Give Kids a Smile
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) —WVU Dental Care will celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month by offering oral examinations, dental cleanings, fluoride treatments, dental radiographs, if indicated, and oral health education to children ages 1 to 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the WVU Pediatric Dentistry Clinic.
WVNews
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WVNews
Adam Burnside signs to throw for Glenville State track and field
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — With the stadium where he has starred in multiple sports shining in the sunlight behind him, Adam Burnside put pen to paper on the next step of his athletic career. Wednesday afternoon in a room overlooking Doddridge County High School’s Cline Stansberry Stadium,...
WVNews
Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech 76-61
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 Wednesday night, the Red Raiders' eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and...
WVNews
Sports Briefs
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State women’s basketball team (12-6, 7-4 Mountain East Conference) converted 12 three-point baskets and earned an 82-65 win against Davis & Elkins (3-11, 3-7 MEC) on Wednesday (Jan. 18) evening at Joe Retton Arena. Aaliyah Brunny earned a season-high 19 points and led all...
