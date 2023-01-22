ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to introduce Norwood Park expansion project ordinance

By John Mark Shaver FAIRMONT NEWS EDITOR
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Water Faucet 2.png

PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - With the West Virginia IDJC continuing to push for Piedmont to h…
PIEDMONT, WV
WVNews

Next Monongalia County, West Virginia, prosecutor named

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission unanimously appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as Monongalia County prosecutor at its regular meeting on Wednesday. “I am humbled and honored to be appointed into the role of Monongalia County prosecutor,” Mucciola told WV News.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Kerry Alane Miller

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kerry Alane Miller, 58, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away on January 23, 2023, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born April 25, 1964, the younger daughter of Lemoyne Wentz and Cecil R. Miller, both of Buckhannon.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Joseph Tyler Marcum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Clarksburg man was sentenced to prison Wednesday…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Christine Ann Stanton

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Christine Ann Stanton, 84, of Anmoore, WV, passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2023, in the United Transitional Care Unit of WVU Medicines United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. She was born on July 29, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV, eldest daughter of the late William...
ANMOORE, WV
WVNews

Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Adam Burnside signs to throw for Glenville State track and field

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — With the stadium where he has starred in multiple sports shining in the sunlight behind him, Adam Burnside put pen to paper on the next step of his athletic career. Wednesday afternoon in a room overlooking Doddridge County High School’s Cline Stansberry Stadium,...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech 76-61

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 Wednesday night, the Red Raiders' eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and...
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

Sports Briefs

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State women’s basketball team (12-6, 7-4 Mountain East Conference) converted 12 three-point baskets and earned an 82-65 win against Davis & Elkins (3-11, 3-7 MEC) on Wednesday (Jan. 18) evening at Joe Retton Arena. Aaliyah Brunny earned a season-high 19 points and led all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy