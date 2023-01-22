Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that 3 of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado (pop. 758).

CHEYENNE WELLS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO