Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountyindependent.com
The Cheyenne County Cartel
Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that 3 of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado (pop. 758).
burlington-record.com
Burlington Cougars sports schedule for this week
Wednesday: Wrestling at County Line, dual in Wylie, 5 p.m. Thursday: Wrestling at Atwood Dual, dual, 5 p.m. Friday: Knowledge Bowl at Springfield, 8:30 a.m.; boys and girls basketball hosts Flagler, 3 p.m. Saturday: Wrestling at Mile High Tournament in Denver, 8:30 a.m.; boys and girls basketball at Byers, 2...
Comments / 0