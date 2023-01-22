ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
starlocalmedia.com

Flower Mound sweeps team titles at District 6-6A swim meet

LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach. But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
myfoxzone.com

Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 new courses coming to Frisco ISD

The expanded Career & Technical Education Center will host several of the new programs that are being added to Frisco ISD, including Esports III. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) In the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have five new advanced courses to choose from to further students’ academic experience. Three of the new classes aim to use district partnerships to enhance student learning through internships.
FRISCO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CultureMap Dallas

South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert

Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review

Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area. An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Rowlett teen diagnosed with leukemia receives backyard gym through Make-A-Wish Foundation

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When Rowlett teen Sebastian Osaderuk was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago, he lost his hair, confidence and desire to workout. He then made a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to receive a backyard gym, and none other than former Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr was there when it was officially unveiled. The Lakeview Centennial junior—who has dreams of becoming a bodybuilder and nutritionist—is now in remission. He says he hopes other young people can take the thing that's making them depressed and also find something they love to work themselves out of it.
ROWLETT, TX

