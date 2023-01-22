ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When Rowlett teen Sebastian Osaderuk was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago, he lost his hair, confidence and desire to workout. He then made a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to receive a backyard gym, and none other than former Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr was there when it was officially unveiled. The Lakeview Centennial junior—who has dreams of becoming a bodybuilder and nutritionist—is now in remission. He says he hopes other young people can take the thing that's making them depressed and also find something they love to work themselves out of it.

