FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Flower Mound sweeps team titles at District 6-6A swim meet
LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach. But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.
myfoxzone.com
Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
Some Like it HOT, Award Winning Cedar Hill Salsa Is a Hit!
Kayla Cantu grew up watching her mother and grandmother make salsa – different, of course, but both quite tasty. That family tradition has now turned into her own enterprising business for Kayla. “Salsa and chips has always been an ultimate snack in my family before the main meal,” she...
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
starlocalmedia.com
What a Refreshing evening for a great cause! Donations pour in at inaugural Refresh Frisco/Little Elm Gala
On Saturday, January 21, at Verona Villa in Frisco, the Frisco and Little Elm communities came out in full force to support Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm for its inaugural gala. The tables were packed, the donations were pouring in from the silent and live auction, and smiles could...
5 new courses coming to Frisco ISD
The expanded Career & Technical Education Center will host several of the new programs that are being added to Frisco ISD, including Esports III. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) In the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have five new advanced courses to choose from to further students’ academic experience. Three of the new classes aim to use district partnerships to enhance student learning through internships.
Police name their lead suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide
Two weeks after a teenager was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police have now identified the suspect they’re looking for. On January 10th, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones was fatally shot on Jim Miller Road near Elam.
Plano ISD to offer teaching certification program through IWU
Plano ISD partnered with Indiana Wesleyan University to offer alternative methods of obtaining a teaching certification. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Plano ISD is hoping to simplify the certification process for prospective teachers. During a Jan. 24 work session, PISD board of trustees discussed the Pathway for Teacher Certification program, an initiative...
starlocalmedia.com
Four-day school week in Little Elm ISD? Board delays calendar change to gather more data, input
Little Elm ISD was previously considering a four-day week, following a trend that other Texas school districts have implemented in 2023, but after the LEISD board meeting on Monday, the four-day week may no longer be under consideration. The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD school counselors show up in force, voice support for counseling services at community input meeting
Several members of the Frisco ISD school counselor community showed up to the community input meeting on Monday evening to voice their support for their peers to the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees. In light of comments and concerns shared about counseling practices at the January regular Frisco ISD Board...
starlocalmedia.com
Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review
Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area. An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Rowlett teen diagnosed with leukemia receives backyard gym through Make-A-Wish Foundation
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When Rowlett teen Sebastian Osaderuk was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago, he lost his hair, confidence and desire to workout. He then made a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to receive a backyard gym, and none other than former Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr was there when it was officially unveiled. The Lakeview Centennial junior—who has dreams of becoming a bodybuilder and nutritionist—is now in remission. He says he hopes other young people can take the thing that's making them depressed and also find something they love to work themselves out of it.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro using data from Zillow.
Two killed in late night, high-speed street takeover crash in Fort Worth
Two people have died in a late night high-speed street take-over roll-over crash in Fort Worth. Late Sunday night, cars were showing exhibitions of speed on White Settlement Road near Henderson.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
