Dissecting what makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow successful against the Chiefs: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Chiefs just haven’t seemed to fully figure out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite possessing a late lead in each of their last three matchups with Cincinnati, the Chiefs haven’t been able to finish the job. Part of that is due to Burrow finding a way to keep the Bengals in the game, including last month’s 27-24 win in Cincinnati even though the Chiefs possessed a fourth-quarter lead.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship shirts for sale; tickets still available
Get ready for the NFL’s AFC championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs by buying one of the shirts Fanatics exclusively released this week. Check out the matchup T-shirt above that is available from Fanatics for $39.99. Here’s another style (shown below), where each team...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow, Arrowhead Stadium and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The AFC title game in Kansas City is inching closer, and coach Zac Taylor took to the podium on Wednesday to talk about the challenge of defending Patrick Mahomes, offensive line injury updates and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any updates on Cappa and Williams?. “They’re...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow named finalist for NFL MVP award
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of five finalists for The Associated Press NFL MVP on Wednesday morning. He joins a list that includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Per DraftKings, Mahomes...
Patrick Mahomes excited to test injured ankle out at Wednesday’s practice
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work. The MVP frontrunner suffered a high ankle sprain on his right ankle in the first quarter of a 27-20 win over Jacksonville. He re-entered the game in the third quarter and passed for 195 yards (22 of 30) with two touchdowns.
Why Myles Garrett should’ve been a finalist for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the sixth straight year, Myles Garrett will finish an NFL season without achieving his secondary goal of winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as voted on by a panel of 50 Associated Press voters. His primary goal is and always will be winning a...
What offseason WR options do the Browns have? Ashley Bastock, Tim Bielik, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. We are joined by Ashley Bastock and...
No. 4 Garfield Heights ‘plays big’ to beat No. 10 Cleveland Heights, 66-56, for first place in the LEL
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Germainn Marshall didn’t have long to make a strong impression. Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson feared playing a bigger lineup that includes Marshall at 6-foot-5 with 6-9 forward Deandre Jones could struggle against Cleveland Heights’ quick, guard-oriented lineup.
How high can David Njoku, tight ends fly with a full season of Deshaun Watson? Browns core players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns’ tight end room was an interesting one during the season, primarily because it was decided well before the season who would be the No. 1 player in that room: David Njoku. Over the next two weeks, we’ll look at the Browns roster and identify...
Hoynsie’s HOF ballot, Mike Clevinger’s troubles and Terry Francona’s scooter: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s beloved motorized scooter was stolen Saturday and recovered by Cleveland police earlier this week. It’s the latest in a strange week for news surrounding Cleveland’s baseball team, as it was also revealed on Tuesday that former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegations of domestic abuse.
Failure to Launch: As the Cavs push toward new heights, the Houston Rockets are tethered to the ground
Their mastheads read like a Venn diagram's middle section.
