3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow, Arrowhead Stadium and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The AFC title game in Kansas City is inching closer, and coach Zac Taylor took to the podium on Wednesday to talk about the challenge of defending Patrick Mahomes, offensive line injury updates and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any updates on Cappa and Williams?. “They’re...
Bengals plan on taking injury updates out of Kansas City with a ‘grain of salt’ this week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Kansas City is projecting confidence this week when it relates to the high ankle sprain Patrick Mahomes suffered in a 27-20 win over Jacksonville in the divisional round. Chiefs coach Andy Reid opened the week by declaring Mahomes would play in the AFC Championship Game against...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
3 Deshaun Watson stats to consider in rebuilding Browns offense
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are setting out to build an offense around and for Deshaun Watson this offseason. “We are going to sit down. Met with him today,” Watson said the day after the season ended about working through the offense with head coach and play-caller Kevin Stefanski. “We are going to have a man-to-man conversation. Nothing negative or anything like that, but just what can we do to be better offensively and as a team.”
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship shirts for sale; tickets still available
Get ready for the NFL’s AFC championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs by buying one of the shirts Fanatics exclusively released this week. Check out the matchup T-shirt above that is available from Fanatics for $39.99. Here’s another style (shown below), where each team...
Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt backs up bold message for opposing receivers
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt sounds like he’s been here before. After locking down Bills receivers Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs in last weekend’s divisional win at Buffalo, the rookie cornerback spoke like a veteran when describing how he handled the Bills’ receiving duo.
Patrick Mahomes excited to test injured ankle out at Wednesday’s practice
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work. The MVP frontrunner suffered a high ankle sprain on his right ankle in the first quarter of a 27-20 win over Jacksonville. He re-entered the game in the third quarter and passed for 195 yards (22 of 30) with two touchdowns.
Why Myles Garrett should’ve been a finalist for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the sixth straight year, Myles Garrett will finish an NFL season without achieving his secondary goal of winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as voted on by a panel of 50 Associated Press voters. His primary goal is and always will be winning a...
Browns LB Jacob Phillips on new DC Jim Schwartz: ‘It’s definitely a fresh start and it’s good; it’s needed’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A silver lining for Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips sticking around here to rehab his surgically repaired torn pectoral muscle this offseason is that he’s one of the few defensive players who’s gotten to meet new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. “It’s been cool,” Phillips said...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow named finalist for NFL MVP award
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of five finalists for The Associated Press NFL MVP on Wednesday morning. He joins a list that includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Per DraftKings, Mahomes...
Steven Kwan should find it hard to avoid the spotlight for the Guardians in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan spent the early part of this offseason embracing his inner couch potato and laying low in a Chicago apartment. He slept late, played video games and ate whatever he wanted as his body recovered rom the longest season of his professional career. Not many...
What offseason WR options do the Browns have? Ashley Bastock, Tim Bielik, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. We are joined by Ashley Bastock and...
No. 4 Garfield Heights ‘plays big’ to beat No. 10 Cleveland Heights, 66-56, for first place in the LEL
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Germainn Marshall didn’t have long to make a strong impression. Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson feared playing a bigger lineup that includes Marshall at 6-foot-5 with 6-9 forward Deandre Jones could struggle against Cleveland Heights’ quick, guard-oriented lineup.
Hoynsie’s HOF ballot, Mike Clevinger’s troubles and Terry Francona’s scooter: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s beloved motorized scooter was stolen Saturday and recovered by Cleveland police earlier this week. It’s the latest in a strange week for news surrounding Cleveland’s baseball team, as it was also revealed on Tuesday that former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegations of domestic abuse.
Failure to Launch: As the Cavs push toward new heights, the Houston Rockets are tethered to the ground
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Their mastheads read like a Venn diagram’s middle section. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
