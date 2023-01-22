ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: up to $1,500 bonus for Wednesday NBA

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo, eligible Ohio customers can apply the code CLE1BET here to receive a sensational...
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Cleveland.com

3 Deshaun Watson stats to consider in rebuilding Browns offense

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are setting out to build an offense around and for Deshaun Watson this offseason. “We are going to sit down. Met with him today,” Watson said the day after the season ended about working through the offense with head coach and play-caller Kevin Stefanski. “We are going to have a man-to-man conversation. Nothing negative or anything like that, but just what can we do to be better offensively and as a team.”
Cleveland.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow named finalist for NFL MVP award

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of five finalists for The Associated Press NFL MVP on Wednesday morning. He joins a list that includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Per DraftKings, Mahomes...
Cleveland.com

Hoynsie’s HOF ballot, Mike Clevinger’s troubles and Terry Francona’s scooter: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s beloved motorized scooter was stolen Saturday and recovered by Cleveland police earlier this week. It’s the latest in a strange week for news surrounding Cleveland’s baseball team, as it was also revealed on Tuesday that former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegations of domestic abuse.
