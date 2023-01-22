Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – January 25, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Blackfoot Man Killed in Crash with Truck on Interstate 15
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck early Tuesday morning in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the victim was a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot who died when his pickup collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 15 at around 6:30 a.m. ISP said the man was headed south in a 2015 Ford F150 when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes and crashed with a Peterbilt driven by a 71-year-old West Valley, Utah man. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked part of the interstate for five hours.
One Person Killed in Crash on I15 in Bannock County Tuesday Morning
BANNOCK COUNTY - On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:31 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, fatality crash northbound on I-15 in Bannock County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 66-year-old male from Blackfoot, ID was traveling southbound on I15 in a 2015...
Local man dies after crash with semi-truck
POCATELLO — A local man is dead after a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck on Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle fatality crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 62 in Bannock County. Police reports show a 66-year-old Blackfoot man was traveling southbound...
Walk away escapee arrested for eluding deputies
A walk away escapee has been arrested for eluding deputies.
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns
The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
13th Snowplow strike of the Idaho season leaves one man injured
POCATELLO - The Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:00 A.M., January 22, 2023, on I15 at milepost 31, in Bannock County. The driver of a 2019 Lexus GX, a 62-year-old man from Pocatello, was travelling southbound on I15 when he rear ended an...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four children...
Pack of Dogs Maul 7-Year-Old Boy to Death in Idaho
The boy's mother found him lying face down on the front porch of the property with the dogs attacking him.
Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik
RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
‘Let’s have some fun.’ Stabbing suspect allegedly challenges police to pursuit
SHELLEY — An Idaho Falls man not only allegedly stabbed a woman — police said he also pulled alongside a Shelley patrol car afterward and challenged an officer to a pursuit. The new court case with additional charges related to the pursuit was filed last week. In November,...
Several wrecks reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho due to snowy conditions
Wrecks are being reported on Interstate 15 in Bannock County due to snowy conditions. Sunday morning's snowfall has created very slick conditions on the freeway from Downey to Pocatello and accidents are happening on that stretch of freeway. The crashes and slide-offs started occurring around 10 a.m. and some of the accidents have resulted in injuries. If you're going to travel on Interstate 15 on Sunday, expect delays due to the crashes and please drive carefully because of the snow and ice.
Police, district investigate reported threat at Pocatello middle school
POCATELLO — A threat at Hawthorne Middle School has been deemed “unsubstantiated” following an investigation by Pocatello police, school and district administrators. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher could not elaborate on the threat but told EastIdahoNews.com it did not trigger a school lockdown of any kind because the investigation took place as students were arriving before school.
Man involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felonies
POCATELLO — A man who shot another man during an altercation last month faces multiple felony charges. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, concealment of evidence and two counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Dec. 2. Pocatello police received...
