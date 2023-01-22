Read full article on original website
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Study Reveals That New Jersey Is Actually Not A Grumpy State After All
Let’s not waste any time debating if the fine folks in New Jersey can be grumpy. We all know we can be. The question simply becomes just how grumpy we actually get, and the research may just surprise you. There are so many things we encounter over the course...
OUCH! Baby Is 2 Feet Tall, 16 lbs At Birth Almost Beating New Jersey’s Biggest
This Brazilian baby came into the world and almost made history. Mama Cleidine Santos deserves the best Mother’s Day present money can buy after carrying a 16-pound baby that was 2 feet tall at birth! If you can believe it, we grew an even bigger one in New Jersey right in Toms River!
You Need To Visit New Jersey’s Best Classic Restaurants in 2023
One of the great passions of the residents of New Jersey is trying some of the best restaurants New Jersey has to offer, and with a new year beginning, it's time to start making plans to eat at some great ones. The great thing about the food scene in New...
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
The Largest Pickle Bar in the World is Right Here in New Jersey
WOW, I love pickles and this place is amazing. According to onlyinyourstate.com, this place, one of my favorites in New Jersey has the largest pickle bar in the world. Who knew?. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big that four people...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
Whoa! This Is Where To Get The Tallest Ice Cream Cone In New Jersey
Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a foot-long sub sandwich and polished off the whole thing. Everyone has at some point right? Keeping that in mind, why can’t we do the exact same thing with dessert? There’s a place in New Jersey that serves up a foot-tall ice cream cone. Come on sport, I know you have it in ya.
The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
Amazing New Jersey Italian Bakery Named Best By National Publication
There are bakeries and then there are Italian bakeries. Jersey has plenty of super sweet and legendary spots, but one bakery, in particular, is getting national attention. Cannolis are number one in my book. If you walk into an Italian bakery and there aren't plenty of fresh cannolis, turn around...
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
Helpful Advice If You Still Have Your Old New Jersey Plates
If you've ever had to get Jersey plates on your vehicle, do you know what you're supposed to do with your old plates?. Here's a pro tip for you; you aren't supposed to hold onto your old vehicle plates or toss them in the trash. For some, this may seem...
The Absolute Best Authentic Irish Pubs in New Jersey
New Jersey is known for its heritage. While the Italian history in the Garden State is strong, so is the Irish history. With a name like Matt Ryan, it doesn't take a genius to figure out where my ancestors are from. Not too long ago I did one of those...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot To Get Away From People
Sometimes you go on vacation to get away from it all and spend quality time with friends and family, other times you're trying to just get away from as many people as possible!. When I go on vacations, which is, unfortunately, less than I'd like, I'm a big fan of...
NJ drivers are keeping cars much longer
Call me a dork. (OK, you probably already do. Let me think.) Call me corny. But I had a cool little moment with my car on Tuesday. I was heading to an appointment when I noticed my odometer was on 169,990 miles. This place was still more than 10 miles away so I knew it was going to turn over to 170,000 miles on this trip. No, not exactly a round number. But still kind of cool. So when it got close I carefully got into the right lane and briefly recorded it as it happened.
Here’s Where To Get New Jersey’s Most Amazing Chicken Parmigiana In 2023
It's hard to think of a type of food here in New Jersey that inspires more passion than Italian food, and there may be no Italian food that is more beloved than chicken parmigiana. And now, according to one foodie website, New Jersey has a chicken parm champion for 2023.
Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in New Jersey?
When's the last time you flipped somebody the bird?. This is 1000% not an uncommon thing in New Jersey, as we can be a ... let's say, "expressive" variety of people. We can be as proficient in the art of foul four-letter words as Joe Pesci. And while we're driving...
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
