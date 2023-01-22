ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 101

Joseph
3d ago

11 A woman[a] should learn in quietness and full submission. 12 I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man;[b] she must be quiet. 1 Timothy 2:11-12

Reply(9)
20
TAJer
3d ago

As mentioned in the Word of God "1 Timothy 2" , women are not to teach men , which clearly means women are not to stand behind a pulpit and take the role of a Pastor/Preacher ! They do NOT have God's authority to do so ! ! ! Without the authority of God they do not have the authority to make their hearers responsible for what they hear. It is no wonder the true church of Jesus Christ is in the condition it is in ! Now add in the fact that people don't read , study and meditate on the scriptures to know the difference. 😥😥😥 God have mercy on the church ( and He is ) , but rasie up men who know your Word and is not afraid to preach it like it should be ! 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
11
Abby Doo
3d ago

the Bible tells us that women are NOT to be Pastors ! God warned us of false teaching, churches, and prophets and this is one !!! shame on you

Reply(1)
10
Related
Siddhartha Sapkota

First Jewish Tribes Of Palestine

When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.
TheDailyBeast

Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
The Guardian

Why are female clergy cheering for a bishop who doesn’t believe in female priests?

It was with “great joy” that the senior Church of England cleric the Rev Dr Jill Duff, the bishop of Lancaster, announced Philip North’s appointment as the next bishop of Blackburn this week. “Thrilled by this news,” she wrote – the ostensive message that the appointment is good news for women in the church. But this may seem curious to those who know the backstory.
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Jax Hudur

Pastor Died While Trying to Imitate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

22-year-old pastor James Sakara of the Zion church has died after convincing his congregation that he would be resurrected like Jesus. Not only did his congregants bury him alive, but they were also shocked to find him dead after digging him up three days later. Though reports do not suggest that the pastor suffered mental health problems, he nevertheless persuaded three of his congregants to help him dig a grave and then have him tied and buried for three days.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
The Week

The breakup of the United Methodist Church

By the end of 2023, the United Methodist Church will be significantly less united, torn asunder by a host of issues but mostly over how to address same-sex marriage and gay clergy. Schism over LGBTQ issues is a well-trodden path for mainline Protestant denominations, and the United Methodists have taken some lessons from the Episcopalians, Presbyterians, and Lutherans. Here's a look at the breakup of the United Methodist Church, why it matters, and where it fits in American Christianity: What is happening with the United Methodist Church? United Methodists have been more-or-less civilly disagreeing about gay rights since the 1970s, but the issue came to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy