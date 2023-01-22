11 A woman[a] should learn in quietness and full submission. 12 I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man;[b] she must be quiet. 1 Timothy 2:11-12
As mentioned in the Word of God "1 Timothy 2" , women are not to teach men , which clearly means women are not to stand behind a pulpit and take the role of a Pastor/Preacher ! They do NOT have God's authority to do so ! ! ! Without the authority of God they do not have the authority to make their hearers responsible for what they hear. It is no wonder the true church of Jesus Christ is in the condition it is in ! Now add in the fact that people don't read , study and meditate on the scriptures to know the difference. 😥😥😥 God have mercy on the church ( and He is ) , but rasie up men who know your Word and is not afraid to preach it like it should be ! 🙏🙏🙏
the Bible tells us that women are NOT to be Pastors ! God warned us of false teaching, churches, and prophets and this is one !!! shame on you
