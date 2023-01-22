ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSN News

Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SUMNER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Sumner County. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E 7th St in Wellington regarding a disturbance. Officers...
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
DODGE CITY, KS
kfdi.com

Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita

Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

A Wichita teenager is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a 17-year-old female injured near Harry and Oliver. Just before 2:30, WPD officers were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in reference to the shooting. They learned that there was a teenage shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E Harry. She had a gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live. The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.
DERBY, KS

