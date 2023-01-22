Read full article on original website
Sedgwick County deputy punched man in face, prompting investigation, filing says
A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy was charged with disorderly conduct, stemming from an incident where police say he is accused of punching a man at a Jump Start gas sation.
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
KBI: Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SUMNER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Sumner County. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E 7th St in Wellington regarding a disturbance. Officers...
Wichita mom accused of attempted murder in 8-car crash told hospital she wrecked on purpose
Paloma Adame was recorded speeding 116 mph with her daughter in the front seat before she slammed into cars at U.S. 54 and 143rd, an affidavit released by the court says.
Drivers call for intersection safety changes; Sedgwick County responds
A press conference will be held at 3 p.m. to address recent traffic incidents at 21st Street and 167th Street West and 79th Street South and Greenwich Road.
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
Man found dead at home Monday is Wichita’s latest homicide
Police were called to the 500 block of North New York around 1:45 Monday afternoon. A 53-year-old woman reported finding 63-year-old Loyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home:
Suspects tied up employee, stole medications from west Wichita long-term home, police say
Police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his car
Sheriffs came to the conclusion that a 32-year-old Kansas hunter was killed when his dog stepped on the trigger of his gun after he was discovered dead in his car on Saturday. The unidentified Wichita resident was discovered close to the hamlet of Geuda Springs, which has 194 residents and is located just north of the Oklahoma border, 50 miles south of Wichita.
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.
Woman who fetched hammer, restraints used to beat and bind Wichita murder victim is sentenced
Wichita police have said Roy Hayden was beaten in the head with a hammer and crowbar, punched, shot in the knee and choked during an hours-long assault.
Wichita woman sentenced to 15 years in death of man found in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people accused in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has been sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for her role in the homicide. Ariana Cook, 22, pleaded no contest in November to conspiracy...
Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita
Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
Missing Wichita man, 22, found dead near train tracks, police say
This marks the second police investigation where a person was found dead on Monday.
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
A Wichita teenager is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a 17-year-old female injured near Harry and Oliver. Just before 2:30, WPD officers were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in reference to the shooting. They learned that there was a teenage shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E Harry. She had a gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Teen girl shot in southeast Wichita early Sunday
A teen girl was shot in southeast Wichita overnight.
Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live. The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.
