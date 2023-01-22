Read full article on original website
Related
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Box Bobs Are Solidifying 2023 As The Year Of Short Hair
Defined by its short and often blunt shape, falling just above the shoulders, bobs are considered a universally flattering cut that can be worn on anybody. Over the years, the bob has become something of an umbrella term for a range of other styles that fall under it, including the long bob, the layered bob, the A-line bob, and the asymmetrical bob. But one bob cut that is perhaps less commonly known is the box bob. With close similarities to the French bob, the box bob is also cut along the jawline, sometimes grazing higher on the face around the cheekbones. However, the box bob is typically more angular and less layered than its French counterpart, making it great for those with fine hair because the hair appears thicker than it is, per Woman and Home.
Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland
The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day
With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
Everything You Need To Know About TikTok's 'Red Nail Theory'
More men are painting their nails now than ever, but it's been overwhelmingly stereotyped and marketed as a women's trend. So any time a guy notices your nails, it can be pretty jarring. "You?" "Looking at the set I'm personally obsessed with?" You have to wonder what it is that makes some nails stand out to the generally less interested sex. TikTok creator @girlbosstown did. Her hypothesis on what nails attract men the most went viral as the #rednailtheory.
Nia Long on Working With Eddie Murphy in ‘You People,’ Clarifies “Blackfamous” Comments
Nia Long stopped by The Daily Show, guest-hosted by Wanda Sykes, on Wednesday, to talk about her two current projects You People and Missing. The actress stars opposite Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s You People, which follows a new couple and their drastically different families, “who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences,” according to the streamer. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Noms, Betting on Awards Show: "They're Encouraging Someone With a Gambling Problem to Slap Me"Lauren London Says She Was Initially "Apprehensive" About Joining 'You People'...
How To Get Nicola Peltz Beckham's Stunning 'Blizzard' Manicure
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Hailey Bieber's so-called "glazed doughnut" manicure, originally designed by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, dominated the summer of 2022 (per Elite Daily). However, another trend is slowly but surely usurping the doughnut: "blizzard" nails. According to PopSugar, "blizzard" nails are a fresh take on a classic french tip, using an ombré effect and glittering top coat to achieve a snowstorm-chic appearance.
How Much Dermarolling Is Too Much For Your Skin?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. From dermaplaning to chemical peels, at-home skincare really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially considering the pervasiveness of "Maskne," many of us embarked on a quest to find our perfect skincare routine — a magical combination of products that would make our acne, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines disappear before the world reopened again. "Part of it is that people couldn't go to in-office treatments. If people couldn't get to an aesthetician or if they felt they didn't have the option, they were like, 'Oh, I'll just do it at home because I have the time now,'" Charlotte Palermino, the co-founder of skincare company Dieux, explained to The Cut.
Cindy Crawford’s Anti-Aging Skin & Haircare Brand Is Now at Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Hair thinning, dullness, dehydration, breakage and dryness can happen for a variety of reasons, like hot tools and environmental stressors. But sometimes it’s just age. And that’s OK! Aging is great! But when you want your hair to look full, voluminous and a little more like it did before, look no further than Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty. The supermodel knows a thing or two about hair, especially since everyone tried to copy her look in the ’80s and ’90s. Crawford co-developed...
Is Argan Oil Good For Your Hair? A Hairstylist Explains
There has been a lot of buzz around argan oil lately, and for good reason. Celebrated in the natural-hair community for years, this amber-tinged oil effectively nixes frizz and leaves hair feeling incredibly silky and smooth. But if you aren't using your hair oil the correct way, it may actually dry out your strands. Allow us to explain.
How To Start A Kardashian-Approved Closet Archive
When people think of organizing their belongings, they oftentimes think of hours and hours of agonizing, sweaty, stressful decluttering. However, organizing closet space really doesn't need to be all that painful. So many celebrities have made it abundantly clear that organization in their homes has become a daily practice. Whether...
Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty Launched a New Bronzer That’ll Give You a Post-Vacation Glow
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.One would think Bobbi Brown did not need to launch a new brand. After selling her eponymously named company in 1995 to Estée Lauder for a hefty sum, it would be 25 long years before the non-compete expired. Yet on the very day she was legally free to do so–she did. In a time when heavy contouring and fake lashes were on-trend, she set out to reinvent the modern aesthetic for women (yet again) with Jones Road Beauty. The brand encourages you to let...
Can Gua Sha Be The Secret To Improved Posture?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Has someone ever told you to stand up straight and put your shoulders back? It's the demand of mothers everywhere. Luckily, there are numerous ways to correct poor posture. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people who work from home has tripled in size. This means a lot more of us are spending our days at our desks, or even in our beds, slouched over computers as we work.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0