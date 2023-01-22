Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Commissioner candidates offer opinions on county issues
Valentine’s Day this year will be a day for voters to hit the polls in Goodhue County, the special election for 5th District County Commissioner is set for Feb. 14. In preparation for the election, the two candidates had the opportunity to answer questions and address voters at a candidate forum.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
EV stations spark lengthy discussion
Electric vehicle chargers in Red Wing sparked lengthy discussions at the Monday City Council meeting. The council discussed the status of multiple electronic vehicle charging stations that are set to be installed throughout the city. The council held off on approving the expenditure, asking staff to ask ZEF, the contractor,...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Mental health tops Goodhue County health concerns
The health of Goodhue County residents is the subject of a newly released report. The 2022 Goodhue County Community Health Needs Assessment identifies top health issues and offers a starting point to identify health inequities. Top 10 health issues identified in the report:. Mental health and mental disorders. Housing and...
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Kathleen Malinchoc
Kathleen Jane Dungey Malinchoc was born November 15, 1951, in Warsaw, NY to Gordon and Barbara Kessler Dungey. Gordon moved the family to Auburn (NY) where his father, Everett, founded Auburn Leathercrafters and Barbara managed a household that was to include Kathleen’s six younger brothers and a sister. Kathleen’s exuberant life ended Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in her home in Red Wing, MN, when she died suddenly, but peacefully, of a cardiac arrest.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Sandra J. “Sandy” Siewert
Sandy passed away peacefully on January 22 from complications due to breast cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Catherine Schleich; and brother, Richard Schleich. Sandy is survived by her sister, Patricia Kauphusman; children, Ryan (Jessalyn) and Kirby; two grandchildren, Carter and Everett; and her loving husband of 53 years, Richard. Sandy graduated from Cotter Schools and Winona State University in Winona, MN. She taught 4th grade school in Virginia and St. Louis Park, MN and grades 1-4 in the Osseo/Maple Grove, MN area. She enjoyed family and friends and neighbors in Minnesota and Florida and working in her gardens. Funeral service will be held at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury MN at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sharing & Caring Hands, American Cancer Society or organizations of your choice.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Port Authority supports Big Turn, Small Business Development
At the Red Wing Port Authority’s first meeting of the year, the board approved a public relations grant for the Big Turn Music Festival. Festival representatives attended the meeting and presented some new features the festival showcases this year. “I received an application from Sam Brown and Emily Foos...
Police licensing board gets green light on new rules for law enforcement
The chief administrative law judge has approved groundbreaking new rules governing police licensure and conduct proposed by a Minnesota licensing board. The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST Board, is on its way to being able to take cops off the street for misconduct even if they haven’t been convicted of a crime or disciplined by their police department. The post Police licensing board gets green light on new rules for law enforcement appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: 1923, Red Wing gets new creamery
Want to know what the internet is all about? On Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 pm. Community Ed is offering “Fun on the Internet,” a 99% hands-on course on accessing information from the internet. The cost for this one-night course is $13. Drop-ins will be welcome...
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: Classic farmhouse on over four acres for sale in Goodhue County
This gorgeous home is loaded with character and sits on almost five acres along a quiet, paved road - ideally located between the twin cities & Rochester!. The property comes with a 40 x 60 machine shed, an over-sized heated garage, a classic barn, a vintage chicken coop and large land area for animals and recreation.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
fox9.com
Minnesota Twins continue 2023 Winter Caravan
The 61st annual Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan stops in 12 cities this year. FOX 9’s Jim Rich checks out the festivities in St. Cloud, speaking with Jose Miranda.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help
Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
Crash at Intersection Outside of Stewartville Hospitalizes Teen
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two vehicle crash at a rural Olmsted County intersection sent a Stewartville teenager to the hospital Monday. The State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle wreck shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and County Rd. 20, which is about two miles east of Stewartville.
