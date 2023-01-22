Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo: Huge Bonus for Bengals-Chiefs
With basketball and hockey action this week prior to the NFL conference championship games, players should take a look at the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo offer that generates a $1,500 bet on Caesars. This Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo gives players an opportunity to make a significant wager with some breathing...
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
Yardbarker
‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier
In the wake of Darryl Sutter’s post-game comments about Jakob Pelletier on Saturday afternoon, longtime professional hockey goaltender Mike McKenna weighed in on the situation alongside Frank Seravalli on Monday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Live show. In an exchange that has been played and replayed tens of...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER NOW HAS 3 HEAD COACHES ON PAYROLL, MAKING FOR THE NHL'S MOST EXPENSIVE COACHING STAFF
With the news of Bruce Boudreau's dismissal and Rick Tocchet assuming the head coaching role, the Vancouver Canucks now have three head coaches on their payroll for this season. Travis Green is still earning a paycheck to not coach for Vancouver, joining Boudreau and Tocchet. All told, Vancouver is allocating...
Dan’s Daily: Ryan O’Reilly on Trade Block, Penguins Load the Firewagon
Rick Tocchet joked about some boos from the Vancouver Canucks fans. Gary Bettman denied NHL teams tank to get the first overall pick and did so with a straight face. Tom Wilson suffered another lower-body injury. Ryan O’Reilly is officially on the NHL trade block. So, too is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up the firewagon for a 7-6 OT win against the Florida Panthers.
markerzone.com
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 23
* Jack Hughes became the first Florida-born player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season while skating opposite of fellow 2023 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who also found the back of the net Sunday. * Linus Ullmark earned his 25th win and joined a pair of fellow...
Hey, Brian Dumoulin Playing Much Better; Pens’ Circle of Life (+)
Criticism and spotty performance dogged Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin for the better part of the first half of the season, but some irony, recent injuries, and necessity spurred Dumoulin’s season. Last week, coach Mike Sullivan noted Dumoulin is playing his best hockey of the season, even if the defenseman more recently tried to sidestep the notion.
NHL
Canucks sport rabbit warmup jerseys in honor of Lunar New Year
The Vancouver Canucks hopped into the Lunar New Year in style. The Canucks wore special warmup jerseys that celebrated the Year of the Rabbit before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Trevor Lai, an award-winning local artist, designed the jerseys. The red warmups played off...
Yardbarker
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wollack has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
A Personal Letter to Bruce Boudreau
The popular coach may be gone in Vancouver, but he left a lasting impression on those who worked with him, including Rachel Doerrie.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
(Updated) Letang Game-Time, Paired With Dumoulin; Kapanen Skates
Kris Letang, recovering from a lower-body injury, took line rushes with an old friend Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. That would be Brian Dumoulin, his long-time defense partner. Will we see them play together Tuesday night when the Florida Panthers visit? It’s possible, considering...
Penguins Turn On Power … Like Flipping a Switch
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ first power play against Florida Tuesday night was an abject failure, in every conceivable sense. Their second one was even worse. Failing to generate a goal — or even a shot — the way the Penguins did on their first chance with the extra man is bad enough. Failing to score — and actually giving up a goal — as happened during their second one is exponentially worse.
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
