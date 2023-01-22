ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY

The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo: Huge Bonus for Bengals-Chiefs

With basketball and hockey action this week prior to the NFL conference championship games, players should take a look at the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo offer that generates a $1,500 bet on Caesars. This Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo gives players an opportunity to make a significant wager with some breathing...
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME

Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Dan’s Daily: Ryan O’Reilly on Trade Block, Penguins Load the Firewagon

Rick Tocchet joked about some boos from the Vancouver Canucks fans. Gary Bettman denied NHL teams tank to get the first overall pick and did so with a straight face. Tom Wilson suffered another lower-body injury. Ryan O’Reilly is officially on the NHL trade block. So, too is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up the firewagon for a 7-6 OT win against the Florida Panthers.
NHL Morning Skate for January 23

* Jack Hughes became the first Florida-born player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season while skating opposite of fellow 2023 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who also found the back of the net Sunday. * Linus Ullmark earned his 25th win and joined a pair of fellow...
Hey, Brian Dumoulin Playing Much Better; Pens’ Circle of Life (+)

Criticism and spotty performance dogged Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin for the better part of the first half of the season, but some irony, recent injuries, and necessity spurred Dumoulin’s season. Last week, coach Mike Sullivan noted Dumoulin is playing his best hockey of the season, even if the defenseman more recently tried to sidestep the notion.
Canucks sport rabbit warmup jerseys in honor of Lunar New Year

The Vancouver Canucks hopped into the Lunar New Year in style. The Canucks wore special warmup jerseys that celebrated the Year of the Rabbit before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Trevor Lai, an award-winning local artist, designed the jerseys. The red warmups played off...
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets

Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wollack has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events

Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
Penguins Turn On Power … Like Flipping a Switch

CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ first power play against Florida Tuesday night was an abject failure, in every conceivable sense. Their second one was even worse. Failing to generate a goal — or even a shot — the way the Penguins did on their first chance with the extra man is bad enough. Failing to score — and actually giving up a goal — as happened during their second one is exponentially worse.
