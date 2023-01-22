Read full article on original website
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Botox patients panicking over news that COVID vax weakens wrinkle reducer
Botoxed beauty queens, beware. A recent study has found that neuromodulator injections like Botox may be less effective in people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine — striking panic in the hearts, and foreheads, of some users. “Either higher doses or more frequent treatment intervals will be needed, costing more money or requiring more doctor visits yearly” said New York City dermatologist, Dr. Jason Emer. Researchers found that, after receiving the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, the average time before patients need a touch-up of the wrinkle-reducer is significantly shortened. Dr. Emer summarized the study, published last fall in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, for The Post:...
Side Gig: Earn $1,000 Just By Eating Cheese Every Night For 3 Months
Talk about an easy (and cheesy) way to earn some money: A handful of lucky foodies will soon be able to earn $1,000 for taking part in a study that looks at the effects of eating cheese before...
Opinion: There is A Huge Connection Between Narcissism and Social Media
Social media has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, and it has the potential to both enhance and harm our mental health. Narcissism, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for admiration and validation, has a solid connection to social media. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, provide the perfect environment for narcissists to showcase their glorious selves and seek validation from others.
Mom Dragged for Requesting to Work From Home to Avoid Paying Childcare
"If you are thinking of working at home with your child, one or the other will lose out," commented one user.
'I Regret Having Children': The Moms United in an Uncomfortable Truth
"I'm tired of faking a smile and lying through my teeth saying 'my children are the light of my life,'" one mom told Newsweek.
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
MedicalXpress
Using running to escape everyday stresses may lead to exercise dependence instead of mental well-being
Recreational running offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits—but some people can develop exercise dependence, a form of addiction to physical activity which can cause health issues. Shockingly, signs of exercise dependence are common even in recreational runners. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether the concept of escapism can help us understand the relationship between running, well-being, and exercise dependence.
triangletribune.com
Hustle culture impacts Black health
Hustle culture has been an essential part of being Black in America. It’s hard not to normalize seeing Black people work multiple jobs to survive, let alone fighting that uphill battle for access to the middle class. The grind might seem like it eventually pays dividends, but it has an adverse effect on mental health.
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Most people think of eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia as afflictions of teenagers, but a new study finds that older women are also vulnerable to developing them, especially around menopause.
Opinion: How to Get Over An Ex And Move On
Breaking up with someone can be one of your life's most challenging and painful experiences. It's hard to let go of someone you've invested time and emotions in, and moving on can be long and difficult. But it's important to remember that healing and moving on is possible. Here are some tips to help you overcome an ex and move on with your life.
The power of gratitude.
To practice gratitude is not just a nice idea; it’s an essential habit that can make a big difference in your life. Practicing gratitude is an expression of being grateful for what one has in life.
psychologytoday.com
Social Media Often Makes Teens Feel Even More Alone
Kids' mental well-being began to decline after 2012, in conjunction with the rise of smartphone access. Today 34 percent of youth with moderate to severe depressive symptoms use social media "almost constantly." The key is to have an open dialogue with teenagers to understand how social media may affect their...
How Much Dermarolling Is Too Much For Your Skin?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. From dermaplaning to chemical peels, at-home skincare really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially considering the pervasiveness of "Maskne," many of us embarked on a quest to find our perfect skincare routine — a magical combination of products that would make our acne, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines disappear before the world reopened again. "Part of it is that people couldn't go to in-office treatments. If people couldn't get to an aesthetician or if they felt they didn't have the option, they were like, 'Oh, I'll just do it at home because I have the time now,'" Charlotte Palermino, the co-founder of skincare company Dieux, explained to The Cut.
MedicalXpress
Increased social media use associated with lower self-esteem and eating disorders in teens
Increased social media use by teenagers is associated with a decrease in their self-esteem and a growth of symptoms associated with eating disorders, according to a new Canadian study. This worrisome situation occurs during a crucial period of adolescent development and continues over time, says the study by Université de...
Vice
Social media therapy is stopping us from healing
In our epoch of digital wellness, we have collectively developed a troubling habit that many are struggling to quit. Just as our obsession with clean eating has quickly spiralled out of control, many social media users are claiming to be “over-therapised” by mental health and relationship ‘expert’ creators on TikTok and Instagram, and are now unable to escape an algorithm pushing constant hot takes from therapists and life coaches on our personal issues. What was once an earnest attempt to self-improve and learn more about so-called ‘red-flag behaviours’ has since become a minefield of misdiagnosis and pathologising what are often simply unpleasant and commonplace behaviours. And as more users are recognising the dangers of over-therapising ourselves, we’re coming closer to ditching social media therapy all together.
What Exactly Is an Epidural? (Hint: It's Not Just a Shot)
Childbirth is complicated, and it's understandable to have questions about the process if you've never gone through it before, including details about pain medication options like an epidural. TikTok user @z00mie recently went viral for a post in which she expresses her shock at learning what's actually involved in an...
Can Consuming Sweet Potatoes Help Control Breakouts?
For many of us, as soon as we notice a few pimples, we reach for topical solutions to help curb the breakout. While it's true that medicines such as salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide work in reducing redness and inflammation on the skin, another way to attack breakouts is to focus on gut health.
MindBodyGreen
Routines Are Great, But Spontaneity Is The Key To Brain Expansion — Here's Why
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Have you ever felt like all of your days look exactly the same—like you're running on a hamster wheel? In many cases, linear life paths void of spontaneity can leave us feeling empty, uninspired, and sometimes even worse, burned out. It's as if we're just checking off boxes in our life, constantly preparing for the next best thing.
What Is A Mugwort Bath, And How Is It Helpful?
Mugwort may seem like your run-of-the-mill weed, but before pulling it out of your garden, you might want to know some of its legendary health and wellness benefits. Mugwort is indigenous to Europe and Asia and has been used for thousands of years to cure maladies and promote immunity, per Eat Weeds. The plant goes by many names — its scientific name, Artemisia vulgaris, chrysanthemum weed, mother herb, and wormwood, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, and it is used in tinctures and teas to regulate menstrual cycles, digestion, and calm the nerves.
