We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. From dermaplaning to chemical peels, at-home skincare really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially considering the pervasiveness of "Maskne," many of us embarked on a quest to find our perfect skincare routine — a magical combination of products that would make our acne, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines disappear before the world reopened again. "Part of it is that people couldn't go to in-office treatments. If people couldn't get to an aesthetician or if they felt they didn't have the option, they were like, 'Oh, I'll just do it at home because I have the time now,'" Charlotte Palermino, the co-founder of skincare company Dieux, explained to The Cut.

2 DAYS AGO