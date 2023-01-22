Read full article on original website
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Researchers in Japan have linked xanthan gum-based fluid thickener, used to prevent choking, to lower blood sugar after eating which could help patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.
Pomegranate treats some diseases, including infections and kidney stones
Pomegranate is a famous fruit in India and the middle east, U.S. and China are the best exporter countries for pomegranates followed by Egypt and Spain. Despite Its thick crust, peeling and eating the pomegranate is a process that has many benefits for you, as it contains fiber, carbohydrates, vitamin C, and potassium. and here are the benefits of eating pomegranates.
Thyroid Gland: Facts, function & diseases
The thyroid gland is a small, butterfly-shaped organ in the throat. Here's what you need to know about its function.
What are the symptoms of high cholesterol? 6 foods that raise cholesterol
The cholesterol It is known to be a substance similar to fat circulating in the bloodstream, which is mainly produced by it liver. Moreover, this state when you reach a high level It can be very harmful to Health. It should be noted that it is a silent disease, that is, the patient does not notice its initial stages.
The causes of a sudden cholesterol increase
Certain factors can contribute to a sudden increase in cholesterol, such as stress, diet, and lifestyle habits, including smoking and drinking alcohol. People should ensure they keep their cholesterol at a safe level to avoid health complications. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in cells. It is important for making...
The B Vitamins: Put Them on Your A List
B vitamins are heavy hitters when it comes to your health, helping your cells, heart, brain and immune system perform their best. Vitamin B6 can also improve your mood and energy levels, while vitamin B12 helps build your red blood cells and DNA. Vegetarians need to take extra care to...
According to the research Nigella sativa can reduce size of kidney stones by 51%
Diseases of the kidney such as stones and renal failure as well as their consequences are increasing in prevalence in the population. Despite new strategies for treating stones, recurrence rates remain high and renal failure has a significant impact on patients. As a result, new interventions are required. Herbal medicine can be effective in preventing stone recurrence or improving renal failure. N. Sativa L. is a promising species in this regard. Clinical trials of its effects on kidney conditions are rare, and other components of the plant still need to be tested.
Could You Have a Thyroid Problem and Not Know It?
If your thyroid is out of whack, it can cause a number of health issues that can be tricky to detect because the symptoms often resemble other age-related health problems. In fact, as many as 30 million Americans have some form of thyroid disorder, but more than half aren’t aware of it.
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
Boosting omega-3 production could help cut chronic inflammation and fatty liver disease
A new study from researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, shows that genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production, without direct gut microbiota contact, improves the balance of insulin and glucagon (glucose balance) in obese mice. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce fat deposits in the liver by interacting with gut microbiota...
How does liver cancer affect the skin?
Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
Foods to avoid with macular degeneration
Doctors recommend that people with macular degeneration avoid simple carbohydrates and foods high in cholesterol. The macula is the part of the eyes that controls central vision. Macular degeneration is. in people after 60 years of age. According to a. , it currently affects 196 million people and is estimated...
What Is A Mugwort Bath, And How Is It Helpful?
Mugwort may seem like your run-of-the-mill weed, but before pulling it out of your garden, you might want to know some of its legendary health and wellness benefits. Mugwort is indigenous to Europe and Asia and has been used for thousands of years to cure maladies and promote immunity, per Eat Weeds. The plant goes by many names — its scientific name, Artemisia vulgaris, chrysanthemum weed, mother herb, and wormwood, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, and it is used in tinctures and teas to regulate menstrual cycles, digestion, and calm the nerves.
The one change that didn’t work: I pounded through exercise classes – until my doctor prescribed rest
Picturing myself during the last three years is a lot like looking at a childhood photo. I know that it’s me, but the gulf between selves is wide. Personally, I was grief-stricken. My mother died in the summer of 2020, alone in a London hospice, while the prime minister and his top officials partied in Westminster. Grief changes a person irreparably; when someone you love dies, they take a version of you with them. And then? A more broken and watchful self is born.
How Much Dermarolling Is Too Much For Your Skin?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. From dermaplaning to chemical peels, at-home skincare really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially considering the pervasiveness of "Maskne," many of us embarked on a quest to find our perfect skincare routine — a magical combination of products that would make our acne, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines disappear before the world reopened again. "Part of it is that people couldn't go to in-office treatments. If people couldn't get to an aesthetician or if they felt they didn't have the option, they were like, 'Oh, I'll just do it at home because I have the time now,'" Charlotte Palermino, the co-founder of skincare company Dieux, explained to The Cut.
"Unraveling" is about lessons that come with making a sweater from scratch
Do not be fooled by the adorable cover of “Unraveling,” or by its flippant subtitle (“What I learned about life while shearing sheep, dyeing wool, and making the world’s ugliest sweater”). This witty, irreverent memoir is, at heart, extremely serious.
The Complexity of Endometriosis Weight Gain
Indirect and Direct Causes of Weight Fluctuation From Endometriosis. It’s common for people with endometriosis to feel that they have gained weight. This may be due to water retention from bloating or other causes. Symptoms of endometriosis include pain, heavy or irregular bleeding, and infertility. Endometriosis can also cause...
Is It Safe To Dry Shave Your Legs As A Last Resort?
If you haven't yet devoted yourself to waxing or laser hair removal treatments, you're probably still relying on the humble razor to keep your legs feeling silky smooth. Shaving is a tried-and-true method that, according to Vox, has been used by women for decades. Unlike some other hair removal techniques available today, shaving doesn't generally involve pain, a trip to a salon, or expensive techy tools.
Can Gua Sha Be The Secret To Improved Posture?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Has someone ever told you to stand up straight and put your shoulders back? It's the demand of mothers everywhere. Luckily, there are numerous ways to correct poor posture. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people who work from home has tripled in size. This means a lot more of us are spending our days at our desks, or even in our beds, slouched over computers as we work.
