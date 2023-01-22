Read full article on original website
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Maize n Brew
Michigan 2022 DT Season Recap: Depth, depth, depth
The Big Ten is built on hard-nosed football, running the ball and winning in the trenches. For the second season in a row, the Michigan Wolverines were crowned champions of the conference because they excelled in each of those categories. Much of the thanks on defense comes from the interior defensive line, arguably the most dominant unit on the field for the Wolverines.
Maize n Brew
Jett Howard’s status uncertain for home game against Purdue
Jett Howard has been one of the best first-year players in college basketball this season. The freshman standout for the Michigan Wolverines has started all 19 games this season and is second on the team in points per game (14.6) and third in assists (47). However, a lower-body injury sustained...
Maize n Brew
2024 DL Ted Hammond goes in depth on commitment, ‘very strong’ connection to Mike Elston
On Wednesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines earned a pledge from Ohio’s 10th-best prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, defensive lineman Ted Hammond. Hailing from Cincinnati powerhouse St. Xavier High School, Hammond was offered a scholarship by Michigan just a couple weeks ago. Maize n Brew caught up with Hammond to discuss his commitment, which came after a recent visit to Ann Arbor, this being his fourth overall.
Michigan football: Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore should be Wolverines' next OC, Devin Gardner says
Despite another successful season on the field that ended in a second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss recently after administration had placed him on leave amid an investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department. Thus, coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines need to fill a key role on their staff — Weiss also coached quarterbacks. Former Michigan star Devin Gardner said during an interview on 247Sports' "College Football Today" podcast that Harbaugh should promote co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to the full-OC role.
Maize n Brew
Recapping some of the significant recruiting visitors from last weekend for Michigan
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hosted their first of two consecutive Junior Day weekends for recruits...
Maize n Brew
Michigan 2022 DE Recap: Quantity can be as great as quality
When Jesse Minter took over as the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines, everyone pointed to the defensive ends as their biggest weakness. It was the question everyone was asking: Who is going to step up without No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and his compatriot David Ojabo? The duo accounted for 25 sacks in 2021, and neither would be with the program under Minter.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Reactions from Michigan’s first Junior Day of 2023
The Michigan Wolverines hosted their first of two straight Junior Day weekends a couple days ago, which included positional meetings with coaches and watching men’s basketball’s victory over Minnesota. Reactions from visitors were very positive following the weekend, including these three prospects. Four-star OL loves first trip to...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s ugly win at home over Minnesota
Well it wasn’t pretty, but Michigan ultimately got the win at home against Minnesota, 60-54. In a game where both teams combined to shoot just over 38%, Michigan ultimately made enough plays in the second half to secure the win. Much like many Michigan victories this year, this was...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan women’s basketball’s loss to Indiana
The No. 13 Michigan Wolverines had a pretty tough home test Monday evening, hosting one of the best teams in the country in No. 6 Indiana. While a few big plays kept them in striking distance in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines ultimately fell to the Hoosiers, 92-83. Indiana didn’t...
Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
Maize n Brew
This week in Michigan Women’s Basketball (1/23)
After a huge win Saturday against Rutgers, the Michigan Wolverines now turn their attention to their top heavy upcoming week in Big Ten action. They kick off the week hosting No. 6 Indiana at Crisler tonight at 8:15 p.m. on BTN. Then they’ll spend the week traveling to Maryland and Minnesota.
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball jumps one spot in latest AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines jumped one spot in this week’s AP Poll, staying steady in the top 15 and climbing to No. 13. The Wolverines won their lone game this past week, beating Rutgers on the road, 81-58. In that victory, Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia combined to score 48 points and grab 10 rebounds.
Echo online
From tumbling to trending: EMU cheerleader gains 2.4 million views on recent TikTok
Eastern Michigan University cheerleader Olivia Fields' TikTok video at recent basketball game reaches 2.4 million views. Freshman Olivia Fields, cheerleader and student at Eastern Michigan University, has amassed over 2.4 million views on a recent TikTok filmed at a recent men’s basketball game. Fields, who is studying business at...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
