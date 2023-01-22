10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 23, 2023 include KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil, Taste of the Town Woodlands, and more!

Our top picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of January 27 include 2023 Hot Chocolate Run, Gazillion Bubble Show, Valentine’s Artisan Market, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you find yourself asking the question – ‘What are some exciting things to do in Houston today?’ we have you covered! Whether you are looking for things to do in Houston this weekend for couples or family events in Houston on the weekend or black events, you’re sure to find something you like on our list.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO