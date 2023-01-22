10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 23, 2023 include KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil, Taste of the Town Woodlands, and more!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Related
houstononthecheap.com
Top 13 things to do in Houston this weekend of January 27, 2023 include 2023 Hot Chocolate Run, Gazillion Bubble Show, and more!
Our top picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of January 27 include 2023 Hot Chocolate Run, Gazillion Bubble Show, Valentine’s Artisan Market, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you find yourself asking the question – ‘What are some exciting things to do in Houston today?’ we have you covered! Whether you are looking for things to do in Houston this weekend for couples or family events in Houston on the weekend or black events, you’re sure to find something you like on our list.
houstononthecheap.com
Things to do in Galveston This Weekend of January 27, 2023 include Paint and Sip – Mardi Gras, Galveston Museum Day, and more!
Here are our top things to do in Galveston this weekend of January 27, 2023: Paint and Sip – Mardi Gras, Galveston Museum Day, Battleship Texas Dry Dock Tours, and lots more!. The Galveston Calendar of Events 2023 is full of exciting activities, and this month is no different!
Live Like a Celebrity in This Richmond, TX Home With An 8-Car Garage
Just as soon as I win a lottery jackpot, I would be ready to look for a legendary property such as this one in Richmond, Texas. The first thing that caught my eye was the beautiful work that is done with stone and stucco to the exterior of this home, it just looks amazing. While I might not be able to afford this luxurious property someone is going to love buying this place for their family.
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
Houston's former Exxon skyscraper built in 1962 is set to become apartment complex
The renovation of the large-scale commercial building could bring new life to the downtown area.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Texas
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
10 Houston restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Ten Houston restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Houston restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned six national nominations and four...
houstonpublicmedia.org
An old bus station for sale could transform the area between Houston’s Midtown and Downtown
The Greyhound Bus station south of the Pierce Elevated freeway has a lease which ends in October 2024 and is now for sale. Real estate company Cushman & Wakefield announced earlier this month that they will be marketing the property on behalf of Twenty Lake Holdings, a real estate investment firm. Surrounding the site, there are new developments which include residential high rises, mid-rise multifamily, grocers, restaurants, and bars.
KIII TV3
Crazy video! Houston-area postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
Click2Houston.com
Bucket list on a budget: These 12 essential Houston experiences are completely FREE
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Gorgeous greenery, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food -- Houston has it all. That said, enjoying everything the city has...
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
papercitymag.com
More Casual Houston Restaurant Weeks Spinoff to Spice Up the Bayou City’s Food Scene — Get Ready For Eat Drink HTX
An array of salads from NoPo Cafe Market and Bar show part of the foodie fun that will be available at Eat Drink HTX. (Courtesy NoPo Cafe) Fans of the annual tradition of Houston Restaurant Weeks (held in the sleepy, hot and humid month of August when restaurant sales often plummet), take note. There is another worthy food fundraiser coming. The second annual Eat Drink HTX begins February 15 and runs through the end of the month, bringing serious foodie joys of its own.
Killen's Barbecue has a new location now open in Cypress
Cypress is now home to a brand-new Killen's Barbecue location.
Twister that devastated Houston suburbs rated at least EF-3
A tornado that ripped through the southeast Houston suburbs of Pasadena and Deer Park on Tuesday has been rated at least an EF-3, according to officials.
Comments / 0