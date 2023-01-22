Read full article on original website
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
Former NXT Star Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling (SPOILERS)
A former NXT star has made their surprise debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the promotion’s latest set of tapings, tangling with a former champion. IMPACT Wrestling recently taped shows that will air in the lead-up to its No Surrender event to be held on the 24th of February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Reason Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Was Scrapped At WWE Raw 30
Raw’s 30th anniversary show was meant to see Becky Lynch take on Bayley and now the real reason that the match was scrapped has been revealed. The issues between Bayley and Becky Lynch have escalated in recent weeks with Lynch finally challenging her fellow Four Horsewoman to a steel cage match on the 30th anniversary of Raw.
Britt Baker Pulled From AEW Dynamite Match
Former AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD has been pulled from the three-way match that was meant to see her face Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. The three-way match was advertised for Dynamite in Lexington, KY one week after Toni Storm solidified her alliance with Saraya, taking aim at the AEW originals and launching a brutal attack on Willow Nightingale.
Chris Jericho Explains What Would Make Him Quit Wrestling
AEW star Chris Jericho has discussed when he plans to hang up his wrestling boots and explains the thing that would make him quit. Chris Jericho has had a wrestling career quite like any other and one that stretches back over 30 years. Jericho made his name on the independent scene and in Mexico and Japan before finding his way to WCW. That is where Jericho began really making his name among American audiences and letting his personality shine through.
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
Mark Briscoe Still Banned From AEW By Warner Bros. Discovery
Following Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision not to air a full tribute show to Jay Briscoe, a new report says Mark Briscoe still won’t be allowed on AEW TV. Jay Briscoe passed away on the 17th of January following a car accident that also killed the driver of the other car involved. Briscoe’s two daughters were also in the car and they remain in hospital for treatment to serious injuries at this time.
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
Becky Lynch “Buried” At Raw 30 Says Former WWE Writer
According to a former WWE writer, Becky Lynch was “buried” after being beaten down by Damage CTRL on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off against each other in a steel cage match on Raw is XXX, but plans were forced to change, with the match being scrapped at the last minute.
Update On WWE Star Following Raw 30 Injury Worries
A new report has shed light on one WWE Superstar’s status following injury concerns for them after their match at the 30th anniversary of Raw. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
Roman Reigns Comments On Big WWE Raw 30 Change
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has commented on the big change to The Bloodline’s advertised segment at Raw 30. Originally The Usos announced that “every generation” of The Bloodline would be present for Raw’s 30th anniversary as they were to take part in an “acknowledgement ceremony” for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
WWE Hall Of Famer “Never Got A Call Back” About Raw 30 Appearance
A WWE Hall Of Famer has discussed how he initially received a call about being part of the Raw anniversary celebrations, but then never got another call back. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. There were plenty of special appearances, like The Undertaker creating a special moment for Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle becoming an honorary member of D-Generation X.
AEW Star “Politicked” For Jon Moxley Match
A former title holder in AEW has discussed the lengths he went to trying to get a match with Jon Moxley at the end of 2022. Former AEW World Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley is on the wishlist for many wrestlers, but FTR’s Dax Harwood certainly has a good right to stake a claim for a match against Mox.
Ex-WWE Writer Told Never To Mention Character In Front Of Vince McMahon
A former WWE writer has revealed that one character from the company’s history was never to be referred to in front of Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors at the start of 2023 before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman. Many are wondering how long McMahon will wait before trying to recoup control of the company’s creative direction with some in WWE believing that “the countdown is on” for such a thing to happen.
ROH Champions Contract Expiring Soon
A current title holder in ROH looks like they could be weeks away from their contract expiring with the company. ‘The Machine’ Brian Cage signed up with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and made his debut as the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at Double Or Nothing. He won the contest to instantly earn an AEW World Championship opportunity, and his new manager Taz also bestowed the FTW Championship on him.
WWE NXT Star Suffers Serious Injury
One WWE Superstar on the NXT brand is set to miss some time from the ring after revealing that they have suffered a serious injury. Nikkita Lyons caused something of a sensation when she burst onto the scene in WWE as part of the NXT brand back in early 2022. She most recently competed on the edition of NXT Level Up which aired on the 20th of January 2023 defeating Jakara Jackson. But now it looks like fans won’t see Lyons in the ring for quite some time.
WWE Raw 30 Smashes Huge Record
The 30th anniversary of Raw was a celebration of WWE’s flagship show but now it appears the event has smashed a company record. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
Charlotte Flair Wishes She Could Have Been Part Of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Charlotte Flair is a bit jealous that her husband got to share the ring with Ric Flair in his last match. On July 31st, 2022, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair wrestled his retirement match at 73 years old. In that match, he teamed with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. But one person who wishes she could’ve been part of that momentous occasion was Ric’s daughter and Andrade’s wife, Charlotte.
Former WWE Writer Reveals How Women’s 2021 Royal Rumble Winner Was Changed
The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble would’ve gone down differently had one person not approached Vince McMahon. The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match is remembered for Bianca Belair’s big win. She was the #3 entrant and lasted just under 57 minutes. In that time, Belair eliminated four other women: Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Charlotte Flair.
Jeff Jarrett Reveals If Goldberg Was Really TNA Bound
TNA founder Jeff Jarrett has opened up about the company’s attempt to bring in Goldberg and if such a deal was ever close to happening. Goldberg made his name in WCW, leading the company’s charge against WWE during the Monday Night Wars. Following the company’s demise in 2001, the former WCW World Champion joined WWE two years later but only spent a single year there until he made an unexpected return in 2016.
