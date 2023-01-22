ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hot chocolate K-Cups recalled due to undeclared allergen

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

WASHINTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A New Jersey-based manufacturer is voluntarily recalling hot chocolate K-Cups due to an undeclared allergen.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the following products, made by Corim Industries, USA and distributed to retailers nationwide between Jan. 11, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, have been recalled:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jppv_0kNM6sSB00
Only products with best by dates between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025 are affected by this recall.

According to the FDA, it was determined that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may contain trace amounts of peanuts, which is not declared on the products’ labels. There have been no reports of illness or death from consuming these products at this time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AVoa_0kNM6sSB00
    Photo: United States Food and Drug Administration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQkF8_0kNM6sSB00
    Photo: United States Food and Drug Administration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcu6k_0kNM6sSB00
    Photo: United States Food and Drug Administration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFids_0kNM6sSB00
    Photo: United States Food and Drug Administration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3GiT_0kNM6sSB00
    Photo: United States Food and Drug Administration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkZ8r_0kNM6sSB00
    Photo: United States Food and Drug Administration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273Rdz_0kNM6sSB00
    Photo: United States Food and Drug Administration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6XXh_0kNM6sSB00
    Photo: United States Food and Drug Administration

Consumers with peanut allergies who have purchased any of the pictured products are urged to dispose of them or return them to where they were bought from for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
New Jersey 101.5

Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more

1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
CNET

4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity

Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Popculture

Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame

Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
OREGON STATE
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

71K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy