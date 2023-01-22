Hot chocolate K-Cups recalled due to undeclared allergen

WASHINTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A New Jersey-based manufacturer is voluntarily recalling hot chocolate K-Cups due to an undeclared allergen.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the following products, made by Corim Industries, USA and distributed to retailers nationwide between Jan. 11, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, have been recalled:

Only products with best by dates between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025 are affected by this recall.

According to the FDA, it was determined that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may contain trace amounts of peanuts, which is not declared on the products’ labels. There have been no reports of illness or death from consuming these products at this time.

Photo: United States Food and Drug Administration

Consumers with peanut allergies who have purchased any of the pictured products are urged to dispose of them or return them to where they were bought from for a full refund.

