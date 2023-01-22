ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

Eli Manning expected a double-bird salute the moment he stepped foot on Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Saturday.

Manning, the New York Giants legend, was in attendance to show support for their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. A double-bird salute he got, with nearly 70,000 strong showing their displeasure for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

The trolling didn’t end once the Eagles finished their 38-7 dismantling of the Giants to advance to the NFC Championship game. The Eagles’ Twitter account was finished with Manning, posting the infamous photo of Manning throwing up double birds on national television last season.

Eagles fans showered Manning with boos when they showed him on the Jumbotron. Boos turned to cheers when former Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and Brent Celek popped up on the screen. But wait for it…back to boos once the camera panned back to Manning, who raised his arms and pumped his fists .

“Pretty funny situation here,” Connor Hughes of SNY tweeted . “The #Eagles are going back & forth between showing Eli Manning, then past Eagles legends. Entertaining to hear the crowd go from booing & throwing out double birds, to then cheering, to then booing again.”

The reaction he received was no surprise to Manning, who called it on this past Monday’s edition of ESPN ‘s “ManningCast.”

“I said when I retired that I would never go back to a football game at Philly, but I think I have to break my promise [or Giants-Eagles]. I think I have to go there,” Manning said. “I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

Eagles Give Eli Manning ‘Warm’ Reception

And to think, Philadelphia appeared as if they would welcome Manning back with open arms. Prior to his arrival, Philadelphia put up a billboard welcoming Manning back to the city.

“Welcome back to Philly, Eli,” the sign read. “We [double bird]salute you!”

Manning acknowledged the gesture soon after.

“This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me,” Manning tweeted.

The post Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants appeared first on Outsider .

