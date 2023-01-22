Norwood police officer shoots at vehicle fleeing shots fired investigation

Norwood police officer shoots at vehicle fleeing domestic violence call 01:17

NORWOOD – Police say an officer fired his weapon early Sunday morning during an incident in a Norwood neighborhood.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Folan Ave. when a 911 caller reported a domestic incident.

Norwood police said gunshots rang out as they arrived.

"As soon as they arrived at the scene, they heard gunfire coming from the end of the street," Norwood Police Chief Bill Brooks said.

Police said one officer then fired at a vehicle as it "raced toward them from the caller's address."

Officials said it appears that no one was struck by any of the shots fired.

Neighbor Corey Katz said she was surprised something like this would happen on a normally quiet street.

"This is a pretty safe area, a really nice town," Katz said.