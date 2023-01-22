Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Bengals' Joe Burrow is 'one of the elites in the league'
Ben Roethlisberger typically likes to wait three seasons before making any declarations on a quarterback. While Joe Burrow's third season is technically not over yet, Roethlisberger is ready to declare the Bengals' 26-year-old quarterback as the real deal. A year after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Burrow's continued...
wearebuffalo.net
Two Huge Fights Happened In Buffalo, New York During Bills Game
Tensions were high while watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday night, and the end results of the game probably carried over into the rest of your evening and your week. We’re disappointed, to say the least. We really felt like this year was “our year,” and I know we say...
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Andrew Whitworth sends message to Bengals fans after win over Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge performance from an offensive line starting three backups during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Bengals great Andrew Whitworth made sure to point that out on Twitter. Whitworth was a subject of much fanfare as Bengals fans hoped for...
Bengals coach gives strong message to NFL
When the NFL decided to cancel the late-season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the terrifying injury to Damar Hamlin, the league made several changes to the NFL playoff seeding – but none of them seemed to benefit the Bengals with the league seeming to be planning for an inevitable AFC Read more... The post Bengals coach gives strong message to NFL appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals
After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
CBS Sports
Bills GM Brandon Beane calls out Bengals: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
From the beginning of Sunday's AFC divisional round game between the Bengals and Bills, it was clear which team held the upper hand. The Bengals' impressive 27-10 victory put them in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year and further proved they can compete (and win) against the best.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd: Bills Need to Consider Getting Rid of Sean McDermott
Colin Cowherd: “The gap between the offensive head coaches and the defensive head coaches is getting wider. Sean McDermott wasn’t even playing checkers. Zac Taylor, the offensive coach who many doubted early— including myself, built a precise, quick passing game in the snow to protect his banged up offensive line, to move the sticks, and to keep Josh Allen off the field. Buffalo in the snow was throwing deep balls up the sideline, difficult, low percentage passes, and didn’t use Josh Allen’s legs at all it seemed until the second half. Buffalo has no offensive identity; they just have a really talented quarterback. They’re just calling plays. Sean McDermott has had six years and the offensive line is still a disaster. Andy Reid solved his offensive line issue in one offseason. What’s wrong with the offensive line? It’s still awful. The run game without Josh Allen is awful. There were eight coaches left last week and only one of them was a defensive coach. The gap to me is obvious. Sean McDermott didn’t adjust and had no offensive vision. Was Buffalo even prepared? Forget a second punch, they had no first punch. They draft and develop the defensive side of the ball well but offensive line, run-game… The further away Brian Daboll goes away the more of a mess this team is on the offensive side of the ball. I don’t know if Sean McDermott is the guy. What happened yesterday means something and you can’t brush it off. That was BAD. Yeah, the Cowboys lost but they seemed prepared, Buffalo didn’t at all and made no adjustments. Bills had 4x the penalties of Cincinnati, were dominated in time of possession, Buffalo only had 63 yards rushing, terrible on third down, and almost half the first downs of Joe Burrow. We know Burrow is great but that was an absolute coaching mismatch. No adjustments, no game plan, no identity, just calling plays. BAD look for Buffalo. It feels like the gap is getting wider between Buffalo, and Kansas City and Cincinnati.” (Full Video Above)
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
Fox 19
Fans react to Bengals playoff win against the Bills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals win Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team covered the game in Orchard Park, NY and the celebration after the win. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo. The next...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks from model on 16-6 run
The San Francisco 49ers will aim for their 13th consecutive victory and a trip to the Super Bowl when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. San Francisco (15-4) hasn't lost since Week 7 against Kansas City, reeling off 12 straight wins to match the franchise single-season record set in 1984. The NFC West champion 49ers are playing for the conference championship for the third time in four years after defeating Dallas 19-12 last weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Philadelphia (15-3), which won its third NFC East title in six years, rolled past the division-rival New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoff bracket.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton interviews: No second interview with Broncos scheduled yet, Panthers reportedly making strong push
Sean Payton is a popular man these days. The former New Orleans Saints head coach is mulling a return to the NFL in 2023, and clubs are starting to line up for his services. The leader in the clubhouse appears to be the Denver Broncos, although CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported Monday that no second interview has been scheduled with Payton just yet and that they have not zeroed in on anyone at this time.
CBS Sports
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
Patrick Mahomes ankle injury: Here's the latest on Chiefs' star QB before AFC title game
Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain on his right foot that could affect his ability to play in the AFC championship game.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. This was Maddox's first time practicing in any capacity since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. The veteran defensive back's participation, albeit in a limited fashion, is certainly a great step forward, but he'll likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
Comments / 0