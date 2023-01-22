Read full article on original website
Arcade1Up: Star Wars Arcade Game
USA and Canada Arcade1Up fans, get ready, the 40th anniversary edition of The Star Wars™ Home Arcade Game is back by popular demand, and here are the details you need to make it yours. Back by popular demand! The special 40th anniversary edition of The Star Wars™ Home Arcade...
Comic Review: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #9
HAN SOLO lives! After being shot and left for dead by the scoundrel GREEDO, the smuggler has been reunited with his partner, CHEWBACCA, who has allied himself with a mysterious but resourceful girl known as PHAEDRA. Working together, they have pulled off a daring heist in the center of the...
Star Wars Celebration Europe: First guests announced
73 days to go and the guest announcements for Star Wars Celebration Europe begin as seven stellar guests are revealed to be heading to the ExCeL in London on 7th – 10th April, bringing new guests and old friends. Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels, the only actor to work...
Star Wars: Andor: ILM reveal breakdown reel from ‘Reckoning’
With the long wait for season two of Andor now begun – and the delicious thought that they’re filming that second season right now – ILM bring us this, their breakdown reel from Reckoning, the third episode of the first season. Sale. Christopher, Adam (Author) English (Publication...
Lucasfilm looks at the ILM career of Jean Bolte
Leaving the company after 35 incredible years to focus on her own art, Lucasfilm look back at the ILM career of Jean Bolte, from working on practical effects for Willow right through to groundbreaking VFX work on The irishman. Jean first arrived here in 1987 when she joined the hallowed...
The Bad Batch: The journey of Omega
As season two of the ever-excellent The Bad Batch continues, the growth of Omega is plain to see, and while she’s yet to be featured heavily in the season so far, her development is obvious and writing over at StarWars.com Paige Lyman looks at the journey of Omega so far, from Kamino to becoming a valued member of Clone Force 99.
Alden Ehrenreich talks the future of Han Solo: “That’s the guy that’s the most fun to be”
There’s been a genuine hunger from fans of 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story for a sequel, especially now the era of Star Wars on Disney Plus is building so well, and on that subject comes Alden Ehrenreich – the younger Han Solo himself – who makes it clear that while he was thrilled with the film we got, he wouldn’t say no to more.
