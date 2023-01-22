ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fanthatracks.com

Arcade1Up: Star Wars Arcade Game

USA and Canada Arcade1Up fans, get ready, the 40th anniversary edition of The Star Wars™ Home Arcade Game is back by popular demand, and here are the details you need to make it yours. Back by popular demand! The special 40th anniversary edition of The Star Wars™ Home Arcade...
fanthatracks.com

Comic Review: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #9

HAN SOLO lives! After being shot and left for dead by the scoundrel GREEDO, the smuggler has been reunited with his partner, CHEWBACCA, who has allied himself with a mysterious but resourceful girl known as PHAEDRA. Working together, they have pulled off a daring heist in the center of the...
fanthatracks.com

Star Wars Celebration Europe: First guests announced

73 days to go and the guest announcements for Star Wars Celebration Europe begin as seven stellar guests are revealed to be heading to the ExCeL in London on 7th – 10th April, bringing new guests and old friends. Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels, the only actor to work...
fanthatracks.com

Star Wars: Andor: ILM reveal breakdown reel from ‘Reckoning’

With the long wait for season two of Andor now begun – and the delicious thought that they’re filming that second season right now – ILM bring us this, their breakdown reel from Reckoning, the third episode of the first season. Sale. Christopher, Adam (Author) English (Publication...
fanthatracks.com

Lucasfilm looks at the ILM career of Jean Bolte

Leaving the company after 35 incredible years to focus on her own art, Lucasfilm look back at the ILM career of Jean Bolte, from working on practical effects for Willow right through to groundbreaking VFX work on The irishman. Jean first arrived here in 1987 when she joined the hallowed...
fanthatracks.com

The Bad Batch: The journey of Omega

As season two of the ever-excellent The Bad Batch continues, the growth of Omega is plain to see, and while she’s yet to be featured heavily in the season so far, her development is obvious and writing over at StarWars.com Paige Lyman looks at the journey of Omega so far, from Kamino to becoming a valued member of Clone Force 99.

