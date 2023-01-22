Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
End Hunger CT! Renews call for free school lunches
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The group End Hunger CT! is renewing a call to make school lunch available to all Connecticut students. They are calling on the general assembly to take “immediate action.” Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders are said to be in negotiations to provide students with free meals for the remainder of […]
trumbulltimes.com
Lego moving Americas headquarters, 740 jobs out of Connecticut
Officials with Lego Group announced Tuesday that the company has selected Boston for its future head office in North America, moving the current headquarters out of Enfield. Plans call for Lego to relocate from its current office from Connecticut by the end of 2026. The company employs about 2,600 people in the United States, including about 740 full-time employees in Enfield, according to a statement. The Enfield-based jobs will be moved to Boston and employees are being offered relocation assistance.
Waving a Sad Goodbye to Hartford’s Polish National Home
I was just flipping through social media, and I found sad news out of Hartford via the Facebook account of Little Poland, New Britain, Connecticut - The Polish National Home is gone, it's permanently shut down, and there was an auction held yesterday to sell off some of their items.
Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut
(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy. And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats. Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with […]
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Lego Takes Their Building Blocks Out of Enfield After 50 Years
The older I get, the more I dislike Massachusetts. I'm a Yankees & Jets fan, and now, the damn Commonwealth has stolen a piece of my childhood from my home state. Enfield's Lego has just announced that they will be Connecticut no more, they're pahkin' their cah in Hahvahd Yaad.
Equality Connecticut becomes first statewide LGBTQIA+ organization to advance and protect rights
Equality Connecticut, also known as EQCT, is the first statewide LGBTQIA+ political organization.
‘Bluey’ live show coming to Connecticut
The live stage version of the popular children's television show, Bluey, is coming to Connecticut in March.
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Con…
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Students Walk Out of Harvard Professor John Comaroff’s First Class of Semester
Students postered the door and walls surrounding Northwest B108, the classroom where Comaroff teaches, with signs calling for his resignation. Students began to file out of Comaroff’s classroom at 3 p.m., chanting slogans like “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”. Signs in the Northwest basement brand Comaroff as...
mainepublic.org
Connecticut considers a '67 Chevy a classic car. So is a '95 Corolla. Opinions are mixed.
Ryan Zitnay’s car doesn’t have a lot of frills. The 1995 Toyota Corolla is a drab, beige color, with plastic hubcaps and windows that crank up and down. It’s the kind of car you’d expect, maybe, outside a grocery store. Not on a racetrack. But over...
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
WTNH.com
New options emerge in digestive health treatment
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new option is emerging regarding digestive health. Hartford HealthCare announced the opening of the Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Institute, which focuses on managing digestive diseases and disorders with leading-edge treatments. To discuss the revolutionary institute, Dr. Bret Schipper, the co-physician-in-chief and vice president...
Eyewitness News
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
