ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

End Hunger CT! Renews call for free school lunches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The group End Hunger CT! is renewing a call to make school lunch available to all Connecticut students. They are calling on the general assembly to take “immediate action.” Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders are said to be in negotiations to provide students with free meals for the remainder of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Lego moving Americas headquarters, 740 jobs out of Connecticut

Officials with Lego Group announced Tuesday that the company has selected Boston for its future head office in North America, moving the current headquarters out of Enfield. Plans call for Lego to relocate from its current office from Connecticut by the end of 2026. The company employs about 2,600 people in the United States, including about 740 full-time employees in Enfield, according to a statement. The Enfield-based jobs will be moved to Boston and employees are being offered relocation assistance.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy. And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats. Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Seacoast Current

Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

New options emerge in digestive health treatment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new option is emerging regarding digestive health. Hartford HealthCare announced the opening of the Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Institute, which focuses on managing digestive diseases and disorders with leading-edge treatments. To discuss the revolutionary institute, Dr. Bret Schipper, the co-physician-in-chief and vice president...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy