By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
The most expensive, the most expensive Knife CS:GO: The Top 3 of the highest

In CS:GO, knives are generally among the most expensive skins that players can buy. Their status symbol is the highest among the players, with the most attempt to get the most expensive knife in the world. However, cheaper alternatives are available, but what does the cheapest CS:GO knife cost? Read on to find out.
Sprigatito is officially the mascot of the United States’ no-fly list, but I’m so surprised that any Pokemon fan really has a shock?

Has there ever been a Pokemon embroiled in as much controversy (inadvertently, obviously) as Sprigatito?. One month ago, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released images of Sprigatito, and fans instantly went wild on their forehead and ears. Despite being a Grass-type Pokémon, the hemp leaf is a symbol for cannabis, and they became a weed cat Pokemon called Sprigatito, a mascot for stoners. Because of its energy, this gives a soft air to the bones.
Developer Admits to Cyberpunk 2077: Critics are logically motivated

Game News Cyberpunk 2077 admits criticism is justified. Spiderman Pawe Sasko used to tell a few words about a maligned part of his game. Sometimes, when certain aspects of a game don’t meet expectations of an audience, developers admit they have missed their objective. And that’s what’s happening in this week’s latest CD Projekt. Although it has three distinct beginnings (Corpo, Street Kid, Nomad), and two short endings, the Cyberpunk 2077 has been criticized repeatedly for its lack of freedom in its approach. A point, in a test of the game, I also considered an issue: “We want to solve a problem,” said Jim.
SpellForce: On March 3rd, the Conquest of Eo will be announced

A powerful 4X experience, based on its full content and high replayability. With over 80 battle maps from 15 unique environments, players can build their armies in over 100 units: dwarven, stone-golems, orcish hamans, and majestic griffons. Choose from 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on the world of quests with his full length of ability and master 700 handwritten secrets. If you do this, try on over 100 different spells in your grimoire. Utilize them strategically in tactical battles that require consideration of flanking, distance, visibility, high ground and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, who are inhabited by various races like men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins and monsters. Are you ready to make the ultimate adventure?
Riot Games confirms League of Legends, source code was stolen during hacking breach

The Riot Games announced on Twitter last week that their systems were hacked into. Although information was scarce at the time, the developer advised players that no of their personal details was leaked. After a few days of investigating, the team followed their previous statement by saying what was stolen was Code for League of Legends, TFT, and their anticheat platform.
New for Speed Unbound Update 1.000.006 Drives into Patch 1.1.4 This January 24th

The studio released Need for Speed Unbound update 1.000.06, which is called patch 1.1.4. This is the biggest update in January that was announced last year, and this patch house has balancing changes, bugs and more. Check out the NFS unbound January 24 patch notes. For free, check up your...
Asmongold praises Blizzard managers gigachad moment after leaving protest on grounds of protest

Activision Blizzards negative PR remained today as key figures voiced support for Brian Birmingham, who left the company in protest of employee evaluation policies. Birmingham was very critical of a stack-rank system with quotas allowing employees to write suboptimal reviews that impact their paycheck. His biggest regret was when he claims he was forced to downgrade an evaluation.
Final Fantasy XIV adds its newest Ultimate fight today with the Omega Protocol

Now that we have a clearer picture of the cosmology and the details of the struggle that Omega has left, it seems totally understandable for players to want to try to join the fight, that at least finally wrapped up during Stormblood. Final Fantasy XIV was pleased to deliver that in the form of its latest Ultimate fight, the Omega Protocol, after the battle of eight players won the Omegas contest and the Omegas re-election as the difficulty started shoving off the knob.
The Walking Earth Games Concept Art Shows a Frozen World

The concept art from Sunborn opened our eyes at The Wandering Earth, an adaptation of the Chinese sci-fi epic. In a Sunday post, an eagle-eyed Redditor shared these images. There’s a lot we can get from conceptual pictures, but there are a certain of other ways to speculate about the planned content.

