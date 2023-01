PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Isabella Hutchinson hit a pair of free throws to break a tie with 0:20 left in the fourth quarter to help Morton win at Notre Dame, 49-46, in girls basketball on Wednesday. Other girls basketball winners on Wednesday: Washington, Canton, Pekin and Dunlap. Enjoy the highlights.

MORTON, IL ・ 49 MINUTES AGO