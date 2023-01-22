Read full article on original website
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Latest Galaxy Watch update brings new smart home controls to your wrist
Samsung continues to invest in connecting its smartwatch platform to smart home devices in order to expand its ecosystem. The company doubled down on these efforts five years ago when it released the SmartThings app for the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, and it hasn't looked back since. The app literally put smart home controls on users' wrists, allowing them to adjust thermostats or adjust ambient lighting without taking their phones out of their pockets. Samsung is now expanding its SmartThings ecosystem to include additional devices such as Ring and Nest cameras, as well as other smart home products.
Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Galaxy A14 5G: Which budget phone is right for you?
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a midrange phone, so you'll pay more than the A14 5G; however, that extra money comes with great perks like a better camera system, more power and RAM, and a better display.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera may be getting the upgrades it needs
With just over a week separating us from its official unveiling at Unpacked on February 1, anticipation around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is becoming palpable. Leaks have painted an increasingly clear picture of the new flagship lineup, with specs spilled, retail packaging revealed, and pricing plans made public. We even know a lot about the impressive new hardware being used to power the rear camera in the S23 Ultra, but we hadn't heard much about the all-important front-facing camera — that is, until now.
Google Pixel 7 and 6 are finally getting the January 2023 Play system update
Google has been rolling out monthly Play system updates for a few years now. Beginning in January 2022, the company started publishing detailed changelogs highlighting everything new in these releases. The problem is that despite being a monthly update, they don't always roll out every month. The December 2022 Play system update never made it to Pixel devices, and while Google published the January 2023 update's release notes right at the beginning of the month, the build was nowhere to be seen. Three weeks into January, Pixel 6 and 7 owners report getting the latest Play system build.
Google Messages could soon let you create your own profile
Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.
How to watch local channels on your Roku device
Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
Photos shared on WhatsApp could soon look much better
WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users, making it among the most popular messaging apps worldwide. It is used for sending more than just messages, though. People also use it for sharing photos, videos, and, most importantly, memes and cat videos. To help minimize server load and save space on your phone, WhatsApp compresses all photos shared through it. The problem is that the resolution of the shared images is heavily reduced, limiting their usefulness. This could soon change in the future if the latest release of WhatsApp beta for Android is anything to go by.
The best deal we've ever seen on the Ring Video Doorbell is one worth letting in
The wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell provides access to HD video, two-way audio, and instant notifications when motion is detected outside your door. Now available for the best price ever, it would be a shame not to switch out your old doorbell for this one.
Twitter Blue is now available on Android, just as expensive as on iPhone
Twitter has been in a lot of controversy since the arrival of its new head honcho, Elon Musk. The social media company completely overhauled its verification system, allowing anyone to flaunt the once-revered blue checkmark if they pay for Twitter Blue. The revamped subscription service has been available for iPhone and web users for a while, but it's just now going live for Android users, though you probably won't like the pricing.
Google Chrome is shoving previous search queries into your new tab page
Google Chrome's new tab page is probably the most visited place in your browser, ahead of any websites. Many people also have it set as their Chrome homepage. That's why changes to this important part of the browser are not made lightly, and Google is careful not to change the formula too much. The biggest change to the page on Android was probably the introduction of the Discover feed, which added personalized news recommendations for you. Now, Google is experimenting with another addition: Quick access to recent searches.
Samsung Wallet is now available in 8 more countries
In May 2022, Google optimized its payment platforms and converted the legacy version of Google Pay into Google Wallet. A month later, Samsung combined the best aspects of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into one app called Samsung Wallet. However, the availability of the Korean brand's latest creation was geographically limited. That's been gradually changing, and now Samsung Wallet is expanding to eight new markets around the world.
Google Clock's new interface makes it a little too easy to dismiss alarms — but there's a fix
Developers are constantly feeling the pressure to update apps, and when they're not stomping out bugs, they're adding new features. Ideally, those changes make using the app better, improving the user experience for everyone. Right now, though, we're raising an eyebrow at one of the latest adjustments headed for the Google Clock app, as the familiar slider to stop or dismiss alarms is being replaced with some large buttons that look way too easy to accidentally tap.
Snag a Galaxy S22 256GB for $700 right now, so long as you're not too picky about color
The S22 is the smallest and cheapest model of Samsung's 2022 Galaxy S lineup, but it still has a lot to offer including solid performance and a great camera system. It also has some features you just won't find on other phones in the range of its current sale price.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 arrives with some crucial fixes for 5G and Bluetooth
There's nothing like kicking off your weekend with a brand-new Android beta. Not even two weeks after Google rolled out Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 to those who love to live on the cutting edge, the company has returned with a couple of crucial fixes that can't wait for next month. If your Pixel is currently enrolled in the beta program, QPR2 Beta 2.1 is headed to your device right now.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers in 2023
When it comes to watching content or browsing the web, a tablet is one of the best devices to use, thanks to its larger screen. The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is one of the best cheap Android tablets you can buy right now. Of course, you didn't save money getting a good budget tablet just to have it damaged, and getting a case is the best way to protect it. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers.
Google News preps Material You-style upgrades for tablets
The arrival of Android 13 is one of the best things to happen to the operating system in a long time. It adds functional beauty to the Material You design guidelines Google introduced with its predecessor, Android 12. Those guidelines have themselves evolved since their introduction, leaving a few first-party Google apps playing catch-up. The latest to try on a new look is Google News, as the app updates its tablet view with a few Material Design 3 (MD3) components.
Android 14 to add more APK sideloading restrictions
It feels like Android 13 hasn't been out all that long, but Google is already preparing to launch Android 14 to power the next generation of excellent smartphones. We can expect a developer preview in a month or two, so the company already needs to prepare some code ahead of the public release. One of these code changes has just been spotted, and it looks like Android 14 will prevent you from installing and sideloading apps that target outdated versions of Android on your devices.
Mobvoi's next TicWatch Pro looks way sleeker than its last in this leak
The TicWatch Pro series from Mobvoi has been a standout for Wear OS, owing to its premium experience at an affordable price point. The next model could continue that trend as a leak from last year claimed that the TicWatch Pro 3's successor would run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5+ chipset for wearables and boast 50% longer battery life. Mobvoi also teased the forthcoming TicWatch Pro model with a textured rim as opposed to the smooth one on the TicWatch Pro 3. We now have our first comprehensive look at the next-generation TicWatch Pro 5 thanks to a newly leaked render.
Google’s making major changes to the way Android works in India
Google has come under the gun for anti-competitive practices in recent years. The United States Department of Justice filed a major antitrust lawsuit against the company over its digital ad dominance this week, following an earlier suit about alleged abuse of market share in the search segment. But it's not just Google's online presence facing legal scrutiny — the company's Android policies were deemed monopolistic in India, and now, major changes are in store for the world's largest mobile operating system.
