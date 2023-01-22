Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
Cold and breezy, with more snow and rain east
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and drier. Some light snow showers have been falling around Raton Pass, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east-central plains. Roads will still be slick in spots along I-40, east of the Sandia’s, and up near Raton Pass. Forecast Continues...
KRQE News 13
Colder weather continues to move in
Colder air continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will sit 10-20° below average before warming up this weekend. Light snow continues to fall across parts of northern and eastern New Mexico Wednesday evening. Snow showers will wrap up by 10 pm. It will be a very cold night across the state though with lows dropping into the 20s down south, teens across most of New Mexico, and some single digits and below-zero across the northern part of the state. The cold trend will continue Thursday afternoon when high temperatures will stay 10-20° below average.
KRQE News 13
Cold air will continue as breezes die down
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.
KRQE News 13
Colder air moves in behind latest storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday. Heavy snow fell across parts of New Mexico last night through this morning as another winter storm moved through New Mexico. A couple of inches fell in the Rio Grande Valley from Socorro to T or C. The East Mountains as Roswell also picked up a couple of inches of snowfall. Meanwhile, areas like Clovis picked up as much as 8″. The snow moved out by noon, but another round of snow is developing along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains this evening. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 2-6″ of snow is possible.
KRQE News 13
Cold continues with light snow chances
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday. Snow is developing again tonight along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains. This snow pushes all the way down to the Roswell area where it is switching over to rain. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 1-6″ of snow is possible. Snow will end by 7 am Wednesday.
KRQE News 13
More snow is on the way for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An impressive storm system dropped precipitation across the state over the past 24 hours, bringing places across the east that haven’t seen much action this winter a healthy amount of snow/rain. The bulk of the system has pushed into Texas/Oklahoma, with just a bit of wraparound moisture across the far southeast as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM for Lea and Eddy counties.
KRQE News 13
Snow and slick travel for Tuesday morning commute
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in eastern New Mexico this morning, and roads are snowy and slick from overnight snow in parts of the I-25 corridor, east mountains and east plains. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Bernalillo County requests millions from state for road projects. Legislature: New...
KOAT 7
Snow totals from across New Mexico
A winter storm brought heavy snow to some parts of New Mexico. Here's an interactive look at how much snow fell throughout the state. This is preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. Data could be incomplete as snow totals continue to be reported.
How much snow fell around New Mexico? Preliminary snow totals for January 23-24 storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mid-January storm hit New Mexico this week. The recent storm dropped six or more inches in several spots around the state. KRQE News 13 meteorologists say isolated snow remains a possibility in the eastern plains through Wednesday. Most of the storm has likely passed. So, here’s the snow totals over the […]
rrobserver.com
Hazardous winds warning for Rio Rancho, snow possible tonight
Weather is hazardous today until midnight with winds reaching more than 50 miles per hour in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. Albuquerque National Weather Service says power outages are probable as winds will knock down trees and power lines. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or...
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
KRQE News 13
Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low-pressure system.
KOAT 7
Winter storm causes wind damage in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm made its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
abc7amarillo.com
Chime In: Show us your snow
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The winter storm is dumping heavy snow on eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle. We want to see the snow where you live. Upload your photos and video at abc7amarillo.om/chimein. We might use them on TV and social media.
KRQE News 13
Clouds thicken, winds increase overnight
After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills. Winter storm watches are already posted for eastern NM where snow totals will reach 3-5″ with locally higher amounts in the Sacramento Mountains of 8-10″. Only lighter snow accumulation is expected over the San Juan Mountains this time with southern NM taking the highest totals. The main feature for the ABQ metro will be the strong canyon wind gusts of 45-55 mph late Monday morning through the afternoon as the cold front moves through the state.
KRQE News 13
Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
National Weather Service explains "doughnut hole" in Colorado snow coverage
On Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) released a satellite image showing the "rare sight" of snow on the ground across most of Colorado, following a snowy last few weeks. The only "hole" on the map where there was no snow was located in and around Pueblo County. According to...
KRQE News 13
Snow pushes out this morning, breezy and cold Saturday
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to some flurries/lighter snow showers in the East Mountains and the ABQ foothills this morning. The heights saw a light dusting of snow. Meanwhile, heavier totals of 3-4″ fell in the Jemez with another half foot falling in the northern mountains near Raton Pass. There have been travel impacts for this part of the state. So drive carefully this morning if you’re traveling north. But clouds will break up later this morning into the afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Clear skies, very cold tonight
Bundle up this Saturday evening, as temps are very cold statewide. Highs only climbed to 40° for Albuquerque and middle 30s north into Santa Fe. Roswell made it to 55°, but all these temps statewide are below average even for January. It will be quite frigid overnight with...
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
Comments / 0