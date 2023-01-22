*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. Anne has made a name for herself in her neighborhood. She has a reputation for being the old, nosey woman who stays in her window. The lonely lady is usually peeking through her blinds, just trying to get a glimpse into the lives of her neighbors. However, this time, she saw something she wishes she didn't, and now she's worried about what to do.

1 DAY AGO