Read full article on original website
Related
Nosey Woman Up Late -- What She Sees at Neighbor's House Troubles Her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. Anne has made a name for herself in her neighborhood. She has a reputation for being the old, nosey woman who stays in her window. The lonely lady is usually peeking through her blinds, just trying to get a glimpse into the lives of her neighbors. However, this time, she saw something she wishes she didn't, and now she's worried about what to do.
TODAY.com
How Al and wife stayed positive during health scare: We thought ‘we were going to lose him’
Al Roker's recent health scare was an emotional and difficult experience for his family, but the father of three was insistent that everyone stay positive throughout the whole ordeal, even when things got pretty frightening. Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts, appeared in a new episode of Maria Shriver's digital...
Comments / 0