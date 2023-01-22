ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Previewing the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the winter weather usually keeps homeowners in Milwaukee from taking on major outdoor home improvement projects, it is not too early to prepare for the spring thaw-out. The NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is taking place from Feb. 17 - 19, featuring projects for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores

Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Portis serves up sandwiches and strikes to help feed Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - Bobby Portis is known as the Mayor of Milwaukee for a reason. "It means a lot to me, especially in this community," said Bobby Portis, Bucks forward. "They’ve embraced me to the upmost. They love and support the things I do on and off the court." Outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

New MIAD exhibit puts the spotlight on incarcerated artists

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Art Against the Odds is now open at Milwaukee's Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). The exhibit showcases art created by the men and women in prisons across Wisconsin. The art varies from skilled painters using their talents while behind bars to those looking for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week

GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
GLENDALE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee students welcome new AP African American studies course

On Feb. 1, the College Board will release its official framework for its advanced placement course for African-American studies. The pilot version, conducted at 60 schools, became a target of some officials who've worked to put limits on discussions about history and race. Students at Golda Meir High School in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

