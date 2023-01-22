Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing throughout Greater Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The latest edition of the CBS 58 Hometowns series takes a closer look at some of the opportunities in the area to experience cross-country skiing and snowshoeing areas. Natalie Shepherd is showcasing some of the areas offering such opportunities on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan....
CBS 58
Previewing the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the winter weather usually keeps homeowners in Milwaukee from taking on major outdoor home improvement projects, it is not too early to prepare for the spring thaw-out. The NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is taking place from Feb. 17 - 19, featuring projects for...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
Pudner: Chase Ross Dunk Puts Marquette on Verge of History with 5 Nationally Ranked Offensive Players
When Chase Ross stole a Seton Hall pass, started a fast break, and then took the return pass and threw down a tomahawk left-handed slam over 6-foot-7 KC Ndefo, he put Marquette on the verge of history that in the past has pointed to long NCAA runs. The dunk, rated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores
Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Portis serves up sandwiches and strikes to help feed Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Bobby Portis is known as the Mayor of Milwaukee for a reason. "It means a lot to me, especially in this community," said Bobby Portis, Bucks forward. "They’ve embraced me to the upmost. They love and support the things I do on and off the court." Outside...
CBS 58
Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
CBS 58
New MIAD exhibit puts the spotlight on incarcerated artists
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Art Against the Odds is now open at Milwaukee's Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). The exhibit showcases art created by the men and women in prisons across Wisconsin. The art varies from skilled painters using their talents while behind bars to those looking for a...
CBS 58
Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
CBS 58
Waukesha parade memorial fundraising on track to meet dedication timeline, city says
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is on track to meet its dedication timeline, according to the city. The fundraiser has received $254,000 from more than 350 donors in 33 states and Canada, as of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The fundraising goal...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
KUSD School Board approves $6.7 million in budget cuts, closing Wilson Elementary
The board room of the Educational Support Center was solemn and silent Tuesday night as the Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved $6.7 million in recommended budget reductions for next year, a decision that included closing Wilson Elementary School. By a 5-0 vote, the board made the decision to close...
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
CBS 58
Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' Tour' to Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just announced! Nickelback's upcoming "Get Rollin' Tour," will make a stop in Milwaukee on Aug. 5, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. HERE and HERE -- as well as in perso at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.
CBS 58
‘We’re like sisters:’ How four Milwaukee women found lifelong friendship through their love of art
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) — They say good friends are like four leaf clovers — hard to find and lucky to have. That’s why Debbie Callahan, Marcia Hochstetter, Marcia Hero, and Patti Belbin consider themselves some of the luckiest women in Milwaukee. The group calls themselves...
spectrumnews1.com
I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week
GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee students welcome new AP African American studies course
On Feb. 1, the College Board will release its official framework for its advanced placement course for African-American studies. The pilot version, conducted at 60 schools, became a target of some officials who've worked to put limits on discussions about history and race. Students at Golda Meir High School in...
Comments / 0